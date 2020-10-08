Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Oct 08 2020
Here's how and when you can watch the iPhone 12 launch in Pakistan

Thursday Oct 08, 2020

The coronavirus pandemic has forced Apple to host the event “Hi, Speed” to launch its iPhone 12, online. Photo: Apple website

Apple on Tuesday finally announced the launch date of its much-awaited iPhone 12 and other products.

Due to the coronavirus, the iPhone 12 launch event, called “Hi, Speed”, will be streamed online by the tech giant.

Also read: Apple to launch new iPhone line up on October 13

According to tech website CNET, apart from the iPhone 12, Apple will also unveil other devices — including new Apple-branded over-ear headphones called the AirPods Studio. 

The tech giant is also expected to share a potential update of its HomePod speaker, an "iPhone Mini" and possibly AirTags to help find lost keys, and other things.

Here’s how you can watch the Apple event in Pakistan

The Apple event will go live for Pakistani fans at 10pm (PST) on October 13 from the Apple Park in California. 

The event can be streamed on the company’s website.

