Confirmed: Apple to launch new iPhone line up on October 13

Amid intense anticipation and excitement from Apple users, the tech-giant has finally announced that the iPhone 12 launch event will be held on October 13.

The new device, which is rumoured to be called the iPhone 12, is expected to include super-fast 5G wireless connectivity and a new, iPad-inspired design – that will be unveiled on October 13.

The company sent out invitations with the tag line “Hi, Speed” for an online event that will be aired from the Steve Jobs Theater on the tech giant’s campus.The event is expected to start at 10:30pm IST.

According to an article published on metro.co.uk, the tech company is widely believed to be showing off four new models of iPhone for 2020, each one at a different price point – including the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Max, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. Screen sizes are predicted to be 5.4-inches, 6.1-inches, 6.1-inches and 6.7-inches respectively.

Besides, the new iPhones, Apple is also expected to reveal a new pair of over-ear headphones and a smaller, more affordable version of the HomePod.