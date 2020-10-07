Can't connect right now! retry
Sci-Tech
Wednesday Oct 07 2020
By
Web Desk

Confirmed: Apple to launch new iPhone line up on October 13

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Oct 07, 2020

The company sent out invitations with the tag line “Hi, Speed” for a virtual event to be beamed from the Steve Jobs Theater on the tech giant’s campus. Photo: Reuters/File

Amid intense anticipation and excitement from Apple users, the tech-giant has finally announced that the iPhone 12 launch event will be held on October 13.

The new device, which is rumoured to be called the iPhone 12, is expected to include super-fast 5G wireless connectivity and a new, iPad-inspired design – that will be unveiled on October 13.

Read more: iPhone 12: Expected release date, features and price of Apple's new phone

The company sent out invitations with the tag line “Hi, Speed” for an online event that will be aired from the Steve Jobs Theater on the tech giant’s campus.The event is expected to start at 10:30pm IST.

According to an article published on metro.co.uk, the tech company is widely believed to be showing off four new models of iPhone for 2020, each one at a different price point – including the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Max, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. Screen sizes are predicted to be 5.4-inches, 6.1-inches, 6.1-inches and 6.7-inches respectively.

Read more: iPhone 12 leak: New Apple device is coming with a magnetic charger

Besides, the new iPhones, Apple is also expected to reveal a new pair of over-ear headphones and a smaller, more affordable version of the HomePod.

More From Sci-Tech:

Nobel Prize for chemistry awarded to Charpentier and Doudna

Instagram to hide offensive comments, launches new anti-bullying tools

Physics Nobel Prize awarded to trio for black hole research

Watch: Japanese influencers get to use the PS5 for the first time

Here's how to change your background in Zoom

Will Apple unveil an iPhone mini at launch of iPhone 12?

Facebook quashes ‘The Social Dilemma’ makers for distorting facts

Is Apple working on a self-healing, folding display for iPhones?

Epic Games battles to get Fortnite back in App Store

iPhone 12 Mini: Apple may launch a small screen device with 5.4 inch display

India unlikely to revoke PUBG ban despite Tencent license withdrawal: report

Saudi Arabia says new Umrah app to enrich pilgrims' experience

