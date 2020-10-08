Prince George is heartbroken seeing the 'real world': ‘I don't want to watch this anymore’

Despite being such a young lad himself, Prince George ‘suffered’ when watching a video about extinction and the untold damage being inflicted upon the natural world.

The heir reportedly even asked his dad to turn off the screening midway during his meeting with world-renowned climate expert Sir David Attenborough. At the time, the young royal cried out to Prince William, saying, “I don't want to watch this anymore.”



Per a report by the Daily Mail, Prince William was quoted saying, "The most recent one - the extinction one - actually George and I had to turn it off, we got so sad about it halfway through. He said to me 'you know I don't want to watch this any more."

"Why has it come to this and you know he's seven years old and he's asking me these questions already, he really feels it, and I think every seven-year-old out there can relate to that."

While vocal public appearances are rare for the Kensington children, a rare video of them asking adorably insightful questions to Sir David Attenborough left the internet gushing.

Check it out below:



