How Kate Middleton manages to deal with Prince William’s anger issues

Kate Middleton and Prince William appear to be the picture perfect couple from the looks of it.

But like pretty much everyone else, these two royal lovebirds also have quite a few bumps on the road in their relationship.

A source has spilled the beans about the couple’s relationship and how Kate is often lauded for controlling William’s ‘fiery’ personality.

The Duke of Cambridge’s temper issues have also been addressed by Robert Lacey in his book, Battle of Brothers.

A source told the Daily Telegraph how Kate always manages to calm William down: “When William is flying off the handle, it is often Kate who pulls him back. Sometimes William would let the press get to him. Kate would always be the one to say: ‘Let it go’.”

Writing about William’s temper and his recurring arguments with his father, Lacey has written in his book: "Camilla had been horrified by the ranting and raving that William could unleash on occasions against her husband — letting rip with no apparent inhibition in her presence.”

"He could summon up a wrath to match the importance that he attaches to his challenging role as the future king,” Lacey added.