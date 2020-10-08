Britain ‘no place’ for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle as duo already ‘burnt their bridges’

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have left a bad taste for numerous citizens and keeping their actions in view, there seems to be no way for them to ever return to the UK.

In a piece written for The Mirror, royal biographer Penny Junor, came out to admit that Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have already “burnt significant bridges beyond repair” and thus “won't ever want a way back after discovering that the royal family is no place for someone with political ambition.”

Plus, with Prince William and Meghan Markle’s relationship deteriorating in the way that it has, the chances have slimmed out even more so than ever.

Penny also went on to say, “This centuries-old institution provides an unparalleled platform for charitable work – to change and improve people's lives – but it is not the springboard for changing the world – however burning and evident the need.”

While Meghan’s ambitions are as clear as day, Prince Harry does not seem to carry those hefty goals per Penny Junor, and thus, “he will find his way back” as soon as he discovers his talents.

It is also important to note that “While there's no denying she (Meghan Markle) is interested and engaged in politics as a topic, she harbours no ambition to enter a career in politics herself,” a source previously clarified.