Pakistani fashion designer HSY nabs seat on coveted Oscars committee for 2020

Pakistani fashion designer Hassan Sheheryar Yasin, known more widely through his initials, HSY, recently got hold of a monumental position and the internet is going crazy over the news.



From garnering his own accolades at the LUX style awards to special recognition in Bridal couture, this local powerhouse recently landed a spot on the coveted Oscars committee of 2020.

The designer took to his social media handles to announce the news, and in his caption, he wrote, “Humbled and proud to be part of the Oscar committee for 2020.”

HSY also went on to detail other key players in the committee, namely Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy as well as other figures.

His caption went on to say, “The committee will be chaired by two-time Academy Award and Emmy winning documentary filmmaker Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy and includes Film Director Asad-ul-Haq, Actor Mehwish Hayat and Musician Faisal Kapadia.”

His post also featured a dazzling snap of him sitting atop a wooden seat, staring lovingly towards the side of the frame, next to it all stands the luscious and eye-catching Oscars trophy, known to be every star’s dream.