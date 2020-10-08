Melania Trump health update: How is the FLOTUS doing after contracting coronavirus?

US First Lady Melania Trump speaks in the Blue Room of the White House in Washington, DC, April 9, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / SAUL LOEB (Photo credit should read SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)

The First Lady of the United States of America (FLOTUS) Melania Trump contracted coronavirus five days ago and ever since, the world hasn't heard much from her about her health. However, her chief of staff Stephanie Grisham said on Wednesday that the first lady "continues to feel well".



While her husband was criticised for venturing out of the hospital where he had been admitted for the coronavirus treatment, Melania has been isolating at home and has reportedly decided not to venture out while she has the virus.



On Tuesday, Melania tweeted her regret over missing out a meeting with Housing Secretary Ben Carson in Colorado.



"While I wish I could have joined @SecretaryCarson today as planned, I’m glad to see the incredible work @HUDgov is doing with #FYI to make sure our foster youth have a safe place to call home #BeBest," she tweeted.

All of Melania's engagements and events have been cancelled after she tested positive for the coronavirus.



Her husband, US President Donald Trump, on the other hand, is back at the White House and tweeting.

"THE FAKE NEWS MEDIA IS THE REAL OPPOSITION PARTY!" he had posted on Wednesday.



Melania remained in the news this week as a recording of her conversation with former senior advisor Stephanie Wolkoff was played by Wolkoff.



The audio tape was played on CNN's "Anderson Cooper 360" in which the first lady voiced her frustrations over being expected to perform official duties and for being criticised over her husband's policy of separating families who illegally crossed the border.



"They say I'm complicit. I'm the same like him, I support him. I don't say enough I don't do enough where I am," she can be heard on the tape saying.



Grisham had reacted angrily to the recordings, saying that the secret taping of the first lady and breaking an NDA to publish a book on their relationship was "is a clear attempt at relevance."

"The timing of this continues to be suspect - as does this never-ending exercise in self-pity and narcissism," she had said in a statement.