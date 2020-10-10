Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Oct 10 2020
By
Web Desk

Tory Lanez claims the ‘truth will come to light’ after assault charges come knocking

By
Web Desk

Saturday Oct 10, 2020

Tory Lanez claims the ‘truth will come to light’ after assault charges came knocking

Tory Lanez has officially broken his silence against claims of aggressive assault brought forward by Megan Thee Stallion and according to Lanez, the “truth will come to light” since “I have all faith in God.”

The first ever direct reply to Stallion’s assault case came through a series of emojis that read, "[clock emoji] will [shouting emoji] ... and the truth will come to the light ... I have all faith in God to show that ...”

The rapper also went on to thank his loyal fans for standing by him during the last couple of months.

He went on to say, “love to all my fans and people that have stayed true to me & know my heart ... a charge is not a conviction . If you have supported me or meg thru this , I genuinely appreciate u ." (sic)

For the unversed, Lanez is currently looking at time for "gun allegation and that he personally inflicted great bodily injury.” If convicted, he could potentially spend up to 22 years and eight months in a state prison.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Charles, now ‘over the hill’, may pass on the throne to Prince William

Prince Charles, now ‘over the hill’, may pass on the throne to Prince William
Republican politician accuses Meghan Markle, Prince Harry of interference in US elections

Republican politician accuses Meghan Markle, Prince Harry of interference in US elections
Indian actress Sana Khan says she is turning to religion, quits career

Indian actress Sana Khan says she is turning to religion, quits career
Angelina Jolie pens moving piece on the surging cases of domestic abuse

Angelina Jolie pens moving piece on the surging cases of domestic abuse

Ruby Rose opens up about her ‘massive’ girl crush on Rosie Huntington Whiteley

Ruby Rose opens up about her ‘massive’ girl crush on Rosie Huntington Whiteley
Jeremy Renner’s ‘Hawkeye’ at stake as Marvel fans in doubts about his MCU future

Jeremy Renner’s ‘Hawkeye’ at stake as Marvel fans in doubts about his MCU future

Meghan Markle is expecting her second baby, hides bump in trench coat: report

Meghan Markle is expecting her second baby, hides bump in trench coat: report
Natalie Portman leaks major ‘Thor 4’ spoiler about her character Jane Foster

Natalie Portman leaks major ‘Thor 4’ spoiler about her character Jane Foster

Harvey Weinstein allegedly raped woman during 2000 presidential debate

Harvey Weinstein allegedly raped woman during 2000 presidential debate
Paul McCartney looks back at his friendship with John Lennon on his 80th birthday

Paul McCartney looks back at his friendship with John Lennon on his 80th birthday

Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt drag costars, former employees and more in courtroom drama

Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt drag costars, former employees and more in courtroom drama

Latest

view all