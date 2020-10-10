Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Oct 10 2020
By
Web Desk

Republican politician accuses Meghan Markle, Prince Harry of interference in US elections

By
Web Desk

Saturday Oct 10, 2020

Republican politician accuses Meghan Markle, Prince Harry of interference in US elections

Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, who recently urged the American citizens to ‘register to vote and to reject hate speech, misinformation and online negativity’ have been accused of interfering in US elections and a Republican politician has asked the British government to put a stop to it.

In a letter to the British Ambassador to United States Daren Karen Pierce, the Republican politician from Missouri, Jason Smith says “I am writing to express concern with Their Royal Highnesses the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their continued interference in the United States presidential election.”

“As you know, the British Royal Family has long observed a policy of strict neautrality in regard to political matters. I am therefore concerned by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s recent comments regarding the United States Presidential Elections, especially given international conversations surrounding foreign interference in out elections and the Duke’s status as a guest of the United States.”

The royal couple, who moved to US earlier this year, last month recorded a joint broadcast urging American citizens to register to vote and to reject hate speech, misinformation and online negativity.

Jason further said, “These actions represent a serious breach of the British Royal Family’s policy of political neutrality and an inappropriate act of domestic interference by one of our closest allies.”

He went on to say to that while Prince Harry and Meghan no longer use their Royal Highness titles, they do continue to use the Duke and Duchess of Sussex titles.

More From Entertainment:

Ruby Rose opens up about her ‘massive’ girl crush on Rosie Huntington Whiteley

Ruby Rose opens up about her ‘massive’ girl crush on Rosie Huntington Whiteley
Jeremy Renner’s ‘Hawkeye’ at stake as Marvel fans in doubts about his MCU future

Jeremy Renner’s ‘Hawkeye’ at stake as Marvel fans in doubts about his MCU future

Meghan Markle is expecting her second baby, hides bump in trench coat: report

Meghan Markle is expecting her second baby, hides bump in trench coat: report
Natalie Portman leaks major ‘Thor 4’ spoiler about her character Jane Foster

Natalie Portman leaks major ‘Thor 4’ spoiler about her character Jane Foster

Harvey Weinstein allegedly raped woman during 2000 presidential debate

Harvey Weinstein allegedly raped woman during 2000 presidential debate
Paul McCartney looks back at his friendship with John Lennon on his 80th birthday

Paul McCartney looks back at his friendship with John Lennon on his 80th birthday

Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt drag costars, former employees and more in courtroom drama

Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt drag costars, former employees and more in courtroom drama
Queen Elizabeth could’ve done ‘so much more’ for Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

Queen Elizabeth could’ve done ‘so much more’ for Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
Meghan Markle divorce: ‘Abrupt split from Trevor Engelson made her feel empowered’

Meghan Markle divorce: ‘Abrupt split from Trevor Engelson made her feel empowered’

Blake Jenner breaks silence on ex Melissa Benoist’s domestic abuse allegations

Blake Jenner breaks silence on ex Melissa Benoist’s domestic abuse allegations

Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne’s latest banter is reminiscent of old One Direction days

Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne’s latest banter is reminiscent of old One Direction days
Prince Charles broke into a fight with Princess Diana's brother during her funeral: Here's why

Prince Charles broke into a fight with Princess Diana's brother during her funeral: Here's why

Latest

view all