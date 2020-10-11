Can't connect right now! retry
Dwayne Johnson is 'the most followed man in America'

American actor and former wrestler, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has become the most followed man in America.

The news was announced by the Jumanji actor on his social media as he embraced the crown of having the biggest social media following in terms of American men, with over 200 million followers on Instagram.

Sharing the news on his social media, Johnson wrote: “Officially the most followed man in America. I spoke my truth with a little poise, dignity & respect and here’s the result.”

“Tidal wave of quiet support surging past 200 MILLION followers on IG. 300M+ total across all platforms. #1 Most followed man in America. (and #1 daddy at home;) Love you guys and thank you! Let’s keep building and putting in the hard work,” he added.

Currently the title of the most followed Instagram account is held by football star Ronaldo with 238 million while Ariana Grande is the most followed female across the globe with 203 million followers. 

