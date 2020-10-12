Prince Harry asked to be more ‘measured’ and ‘cautious’ like Prince William

Prince Harry has been the target of quite a lot of criticism in the past owing to his rather “impulsive” nature and way of handling things which makes him poles apart from his brother, Prince William.

The Duke of Sussex has been given a warning about letting go of the “impulsiveness” and take decisions that are more “measured.”

Following Republican Congressman Jason Smith’s remarks about Harry, royal expert Penny Junor commented on the incident and warned him about changing his ways before he pays the price.

"Harry has always been impulsive and instinctive. And he's just done things without really thinking them through. William has always been incredibly measured, incredibly self-contained,” she said during an interview with Sky News.

"He thinks everything through, possibly overthinks things. But the result is he's much more cautious and that is really what is needed at the moment as a member of the Royal Family,” she added.