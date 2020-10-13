Jessica Alba disheartened over bad reviews

Jessica Alba has had enough of the online bullying and hate and she is not afraid to let her voice be heard it seems.

Jessica recently sat down for a candid interview and spilled the beans on her honest thoughts regarding the criticism she has received over the years. The actress admitted that she is mostly irked by the constant judgment towards her work and was quoted telling Hot Ones, “I don't actually think I've ever had a good review in my entire career.'”

She went on to say, “It's all about the headline, it's all about a salacious headline. And for some reason scandal seems to prevail over you complimenting someone,” and “I, for whatever reason, have been on the other side of the burn every time.”

Not only has the critical side of the industry taking a toll on Alba’s mental health, but she also admitted to having “had enough” of her family.

During her most recent appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, Alba was quoted saying, “I've had it, I've had enough. And they all come down on me. Every time they ask me, 'Mom can I download this app? Mom can I get on the Facetime? Mom I'm hungry. Is this outfit okay? Can you help me.”

She also admitted that her husband is not very good with the kids and does not know how to deal with their demands. Due to that, “Then I just start nagging and I'm just nagging and I'm that person and then they are like, 'Mom, your tone you're so mean.' And then Cash is like, 'I guess I'm just going to go back into my man room,' And I'm like, 'What else is new?' Just disappearing for me to deal with everything.”