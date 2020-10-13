Brad Pitt's girlfriend Nicole Poturalski wants long-term relationship with him

Actor Brad Pitt's new girlfriend Nicole Poturalski wants to continue her relationship with him, according to new report.



A media outlet, citing source, claimed that the Pitt and Poturalaski would soon be reunited as they want to strengthen their relationship.

The 27-year-old model, who is already a mother to a seven-year-old son Emil, reportedly wants to have the long term relationship with the 'Once Upon A Time in Hollywood' star.



On the other hand, Pitt - who is a father to six - has reportedly 'assured' Poturalski she isn’t a summer fling and he’s 'committed for the long term.'

Another outlet mentioned that 'The Oscar-winner already thinks the German beauty could be good choice for him as she’s young and there’s no reason why she couldn’t live her live as she wants. However, they have not officially confirmed their relationship yet.

Pitt is currently embroiled in a tense custody battle with his ex-wife Angelina Jolie. While, the model is still married and it is reported to be an open relationship.

Previously, Nicole called out online trolls for their 'rude and sad' comments regarding her relationship with Pitt.

On Tuesday (today), the charming model took to Instagram to show off her sensational figure, apparently putting aside her frustration over the negative criticism.