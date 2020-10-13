Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Oct 13 2020
By
Web Desk

Brad Pitt's girlfriend Nicole Poturalski wants long-term relationship with him

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Oct 13, 2020

Actor Brad Pitt's new girlfriend Nicole Poturalski wants to continue her relationship with him, according to new report.

A media outlet, citing source, claimed that the Pitt and Poturalaski would soon be reunited as they want to strengthen their relationship.

The 27-year-old model, who is already a mother to a seven-year-old son Emil, reportedly wants to have the long term relationship with the 'Once Upon A Time in Hollywood' star.

On the other hand, Pitt - who is a father to six - has reportedly 'assured' Poturalski she isn’t a summer fling and he’s 'committed for the long term.'

Another outlet mentioned that 'The Oscar-winner already thinks the German beauty could be good choice for him as she’s young and there’s no reason why she couldn’t live her live as she wants. However, they have not officially confirmed their relationship yet.

Pitt is currently embroiled in a tense custody battle with his ex-wife Angelina Jolie. While, the model is still married and it is reported to be an open relationship.

Previously, Nicole called out online trolls for their 'rude and sad' comments regarding her relationship with Pitt.

On Tuesday (today), the charming model took to Instagram to show off her sensational figure, apparently putting aside her frustration over the negative criticism.

More From Entertainment:

Coronavirus bridged gap between Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and royal family: report

Coronavirus bridged gap between Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and royal family: report
Prince Harry used 'over-expansive Trump-like' gestures in new interview

Prince Harry used 'over-expansive Trump-like' gestures in new interview
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry labelled ‘calculative’ regarding interview choices

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry labelled ‘calculative’ regarding interview choices
Elton John shares his fear about his wig during a concert in Australia

Elton John shares his fear about his wig during a concert in Australia
Piers Morgan slams Meghan Markle for believing she is ‘most trolled person’

Piers Morgan slams Meghan Markle for believing she is ‘most trolled person’
Demi Lovato contacting lawyer after Max Ehrich refuses to leave her alone

Demi Lovato contacting lawyer after Max Ehrich refuses to leave her alone
Meghan Markle was ‘not’ the most trolled person of 2019, claims study

Meghan Markle was ‘not’ the most trolled person of 2019, claims study
Max Ehrich’s phone, Instagram hacked after he posted cryptic message for ex Demi Lovato

Max Ehrich’s phone, Instagram hacked after he posted cryptic message for ex Demi Lovato
Kanye West drops first presidential campaign ad ahead of election

Kanye West drops first presidential campaign ad ahead of election
Selena Gomez admits she was 'depressed' at the start of quarantine

Selena Gomez admits she was 'depressed' at the start of quarantine

‘The Simpsons’ lists top 50 reasons not to vote for Trump in 2020 US elections

‘The Simpsons’ lists top 50 reasons not to vote for Trump in 2020 US elections
Meghan Markle expects fans to splurge $1,750 for new global virtual summit

Meghan Markle expects fans to splurge $1,750 for new global virtual summit

Latest

view all