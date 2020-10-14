Can't connect right now! retry
Selena Gomez to star in psychological thriller 'Dollhouse'

Selena Gomez might feature in a horror movie very soon based on New York City's fashion scene. 

According to media reports, the singer is in talks with the makers of an NYC fashion-themed movie Dollhouse.

The horror movie will chronicle the city's "elite fashion scene" and as described by Variety, is a psychological thriller.

Gomez will also produce the project, the outlet added.

“Selena’s involvement is an exciting direction for this project. She is supremely talented as both a star and a producer. Teaming Selena with Shawn and Dan’s expertise in the horror-thriller genre will elevate Dollhouse and we couldn’t be more thrilled by the way this is being developed," shared Adam Fogelson, chairman STXfilms Motion Picture Group.

In August, Gomez joined hands with Hulu's comedy series Only Murders in the Building.

According to Deadline, the series "follows three strangers (Steve Martin, Martin Short and Gomez) who share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one." 

