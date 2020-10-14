Fans outraged as Apple dumps charger, EarPods in new iPhone 12

Tech giant Apple on Tuesday night unveiled its much-awaited iPhone 12 and other products; however, some decisions made by the company have left users outraged.

One of the major decisions that has created anger among iPhone users is the decision to dump the charger and EarPods with the new mobile, which will be rolling out to the market soon.

According to tech website BGR, the company has removed the charger and EarPods to reduce the environmental cost associated with that product.

Apart from this, the publication has reported that by removing the two items, Apple has made the iPhone box smaller, which allows them to save on shipping costs.

“Apple is also removing the power adapter and EarPods from iPhone packaging, further reducing carbon emissions and avoiding the mining and use of precious materials, which enables smaller and lighter packaging, and allows for 70% more boxes to be shipped on a pallet,” said the company in a press release.

However, the decision had been anticipated by many.

“We’re always looking at ways to minimize the e-waste from our products. It’s a continuous effort and an important one. We’re fortunate that people buy a lot of Apple products, so we know that the decisions we make in this regard are going to have an enormous impact. It’s our responsibility to minimize packaging and minimize what’s in the packaging if it’s not something the customer needs,” Apple’s Senior Vice President of Worldwide Marketing, Greg Joswiak had told GQ last month.



According to Techradar, the company believes that users will no longer be needing a new charger as there are already “millions of chargers out in the wild”.

