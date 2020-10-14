Can't connect right now! retry
Sci-Tech
Wednesday Oct 14 2020
By
Web Desk

Fans outraged as Apple dumps charger, EarPods in new iPhone 12

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Oct 14, 2020

Tech giant Apple on Tuesday night unveiled its much-awaited iPhone 12 and other products; however, some decisions made by the company have left users outraged.

One of the major decisions that has created anger among iPhone users is the decision to dump the charger and EarPods with the new mobile, which will be rolling out to the market soon.

According to tech website BGR, the company has removed the charger and EarPods to reduce the environmental cost associated with that product.

Apart from this, the publication has reported that by removing the two items, Apple has made the iPhone box smaller, which allows them to save on shipping costs.

“Apple is also removing the power adapter and EarPods from iPhone packaging, further reducing carbon emissions and avoiding the mining and use of precious materials, which enables smaller and lighter packaging, and allows for 70% more boxes to be shipped on a pallet,” said the company in a press release.

Also read: Expected release date, features and price of Apple's iPhone 12

However, the decision had been anticipated by many. 

“We’re always looking at ways to minimize the e-waste from our products. It’s a continuous effort and an important one. We’re fortunate that people buy a lot of Apple products, so we know that the decisions we make in this regard are going to have an enormous impact. It’s our responsibility to minimize packaging and minimize what’s in the packaging if it’s not something the customer needs,” Apple’s Senior Vice President of Worldwide Marketing, Greg Joswiak had told GQ last month.

According to Techradar, the company believes that users will no longer be needing a new charger as there are already “millions of chargers out in the wild”.

Here's how users reacted to the news on social media:


More From Sci-Tech:

NASA's International Space Station to remain visible in Karachi skies till Oct 21

NASA's International Space Station to remain visible in Karachi skies till Oct 21
Microsoft may allow employees to work from home permanently: report

Microsoft may allow employees to work from home permanently: report
TikTok banned in Pakistan: Govt blocks video-sharing app's services

TikTok banned in Pakistan: Govt blocks video-sharing app's services
Apple Event: Here's how and when you can watch the iPhone 12 launch in Pakistan

Apple Event: Here's how and when you can watch the iPhone 12 launch in Pakistan
Nobel Prize for chemistry awarded to Charpentier and Doudna

Nobel Prize for chemistry awarded to Charpentier and Doudna

Confirmed: Apple to launch new iPhone line up on October 13

Confirmed: Apple to launch new iPhone line up on October 13
Instagram to hide offensive comments, launches new anti-bullying tools

Instagram to hide offensive comments, launches new anti-bullying tools
Physics Nobel Prize awarded to trio for black hole research

Physics Nobel Prize awarded to trio for black hole research
Watch: Japanese influencers get to use the PS5 for the first time

Watch: Japanese influencers get to use the PS5 for the first time
Here's how to change your background in Zoom

Here's how to change your background in Zoom
Will Apple unveil an iPhone mini at launch of iPhone 12?

Will Apple unveil an iPhone mini at launch of iPhone 12?
Facebook quashes ‘The Social Dilemma’ makers for distorting facts

Facebook quashes ‘The Social Dilemma’ makers for distorting facts

Latest

view all