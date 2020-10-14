Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Wednesday Oct 14 2020
By
Web Desk

Pakistan's Kamran Akmal becomes first wicketkeeper to record 100 stumpings in T20 cricket

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Oct 14, 2020

Pakistan's Kamran Akmal has become the first wicketkeeper in T20 cricket to record 100 stumpings.

"The first wicketkeeper to record 100 stumpings in T20 cricket, congratulations Kamran Akmal on a wonderful achievement," tweeted the PCB after the former Pakistan Team's wicketkeeper achieved the feat.

Akmal has achieved the feat after he stumped Shan Masood in the ongoing National T20 Cup in Rawalpindi on Tuesday. The wicket-taking delivery was was bowled by left-arm spinner Zafar Gohar.

Akmal is currently playing for Central Punjab in the National T20 cup. Apart from representing Pakistan internationally, he has also played for the Pakistan Super League team Peshawar Zalmi.

The list headed by Akmal has India’s MS Dhoni as the second-highest wicketkeeper with 84 stumpings and retired Sri Lankan cricketer Kumar Sangakarra at third place.

More From Sports:

Misbah-ul-Haq announces he is resigning as Pakistan’s chief selector

Misbah-ul-Haq announces he is resigning as Pakistan’s chief selector
Watch: ‘Superman’ Mohammad Rizwan takes an absolute stunner in National T20 Cup

Watch: ‘Superman’ Mohammad Rizwan takes an absolute stunner in National T20 Cup
National T20 Cup: Danish Aziz pulls a Javed Miandad as Sindh beats KP

National T20 Cup: Danish Aziz pulls a Javed Miandad as Sindh beats KP
Cristiano Ronaldo contracts coronavirus

Cristiano Ronaldo contracts coronavirus
PCB adjusts timings for upcoming Pakistan-Zimbabwe series

PCB adjusts timings for upcoming Pakistan-Zimbabwe series
PM Imran Khan discusses Australia’s tour of Pakistan with PM Morrison

PM Imran Khan discusses Australia’s tour of Pakistan with PM Morrison
Babar Azam adds another feather to his cap by scoring most T20 runs in 2020

Babar Azam adds another feather to his cap by scoring most T20 runs in 2020
BBL, English county want to sign rising star Haider Ali

BBL, English county want to sign rising star Haider Ali
Nadal defeats Djokovic to win 13th French Open

Nadal defeats Djokovic to win 13th French Open
Pakistan-Zimbabwe ODI series to kick off on October 30, says PCB in revised itinerary

Pakistan-Zimbabwe ODI series to kick off on October 30, says PCB in revised itinerary
Shoaib Malik becomes first Asian cricketer to score 10,000 T20 runs

Shoaib Malik becomes first Asian cricketer to score 10,000 T20 runs
PCB asks Misbah, Azhar to be careful about code of conduct in future

PCB asks Misbah, Azhar to be careful about code of conduct in future

Latest

view all