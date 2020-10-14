Here's how you can use the MagSafe charger for your iPhone 12

IPhone 12 with the MagSafe charger. Photo: Apple

Apple’s decision to not provide a charger to users buying the newly launched iPhone 12 series has left many users angry.

However, Apple also has a solution to the problem.

Apple, instead of providing chargers, has introduced the MagSafe technology for charging the iPhone, which the company says will provide a “more efficient experience and introduces an ecosystem of easy-to-attach accessories that beautifully complement” iPhone 12 models.

The new charger is wireless and will magnetically attach to any of your iPhone 12 models. The charger will dual charge both your iPhone 12 device and the new Apple Watch at the same time.

“MagSafe chargers efficiently provide up to 15W of power while still accommodating existing Qi-enabled devices,” Apple in its announcement.