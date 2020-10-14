Can't connect right now! retry
Sci-Tech
Wednesday Oct 14 2020
By
Web Desk

Here's how you can use the MagSafe charger for your iPhone 12

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Oct 14, 2020

IPhone 12 with the MagSafe charger. Photo: Apple

Apple’s decision to not provide a charger to users buying the newly launched iPhone 12 series has left many users angry. 

However, Apple also has a solution to the problem.

Apple, instead of providing chargers, has introduced the MagSafe technology for charging the iPhone, which the company says will provide a “more efficient experience and introduces an ecosystem of easy-to-attach accessories that beautifully complement” iPhone 12 models.

The new charger is wireless and will magnetically attach to any of your iPhone 12 models. The charger will dual charge both your iPhone 12 device and the new Apple Watch at the same time.

“MagSafe chargers efficiently provide up to 15W of power while still accommodating existing Qi-enabled devices,” Apple in its announcement.

More From Sci-Tech:

Here's what the price of iPhone 12 will be in Pakistan

Here's what the price of iPhone 12 will be in Pakistan
Fans outraged as Apple dumps charger, EarPods in new iPhone 12

Fans outraged as Apple dumps charger, EarPods in new iPhone 12
NASA's International Space Station to remain visible in Karachi skies till Oct 21

NASA's International Space Station to remain visible in Karachi skies till Oct 21
Microsoft may allow employees to work from home permanently: report

Microsoft may allow employees to work from home permanently: report
TikTok banned in Pakistan: Govt blocks video-sharing app's services

TikTok banned in Pakistan: Govt blocks video-sharing app's services
Apple Event: Here's how and when you can watch the iPhone 12 launch in Pakistan

Apple Event: Here's how and when you can watch the iPhone 12 launch in Pakistan
Nobel Prize for chemistry awarded to Charpentier and Doudna

Nobel Prize for chemistry awarded to Charpentier and Doudna

Confirmed: Apple to launch new iPhone line up on October 13

Confirmed: Apple to launch new iPhone line up on October 13
Instagram to hide offensive comments, launches new anti-bullying tools

Instagram to hide offensive comments, launches new anti-bullying tools
Physics Nobel Prize awarded to trio for black hole research

Physics Nobel Prize awarded to trio for black hole research
Watch: Japanese influencers get to use the PS5 for the first time

Watch: Japanese influencers get to use the PS5 for the first time
Here's how to change your background in Zoom

Here's how to change your background in Zoom

Latest

view all