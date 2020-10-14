Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Oct 14 2020
By
Web Desk

Billie Eilish looks stunning in new picture

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Oct 14, 2020

Teen sensation Billie Eilish on Tuesday stunned her fans with her latest picture on Instagram.

Almost a million people reacted to her post which she captioned "Do you really wanna go back in time?."

View this post on Instagram

do you really wanna go back in time?

A post shared by BILLIE EILISH (@billieeilish) on

Earlier this year, the Grammy Award winning American pop sensation released her much-anticipated official theme song to the forthcoming James Bond film “No Time to Die.”

Eilish became  the youngest artist ever to write and record a James Bond theme song, following in the footsteps of such stars as Adele, Madonna and Paul McCartney.


More From Entertainment:

Halsey shares photos with Turkish language caption

Halsey shares photos with Turkish language caption
Piers Morgan mocks co-hosts' horrified reaction to a mouse in 'Good Morning Britain' studio

Piers Morgan mocks co-hosts' horrified reaction to a mouse in 'Good Morning Britain' studio
Gal Gadot reveals she never wanted to become an actress

Gal Gadot reveals she never wanted to become an actress
Here's why Megan Fox decided to quit Twitter

Here's why Megan Fox decided to quit Twitter

Hailey Bieber wants fans to avoid

Hailey Bieber wants fans to avoid "THESE' simple mistakes in US election
Princess Diana’s chains were ‘tightened’ by palace after bombshell biography

Princess Diana’s chains were ‘tightened’ by palace after bombshell biography
Princess Diana’s style was a ‘nightmare’, says ‘The Crown’ star Emma Corrin

Princess Diana’s style was a ‘nightmare’, says ‘The Crown’ star Emma Corrin
Prince William refused to let Harry’s ‘celebrity wife’ Meghan Markle threaten monarchy

Prince William refused to let Harry’s ‘celebrity wife’ Meghan Markle threaten monarchy
Max Ehrich to release a breakup song about ex Demi Lovato

Max Ehrich to release a breakup song about ex Demi Lovato

Gal Gadot addresses ‘Imagine’ video criticism: ‘I had nothing but good intentions’

Gal Gadot addresses ‘Imagine’ video criticism: ‘I had nothing but good intentions’
Kelly Clarkson on how she was ‘frowned upon’ for opening up about divorce

Kelly Clarkson on how she was ‘frowned upon’ for opening up about divorce

On crushes, family and return to Pakistan: Jannat Mirza opens up to fans on Instagram

On crushes, family and return to Pakistan: Jannat Mirza opens up to fans on Instagram

Latest

view all