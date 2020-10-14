Ex-CM Sindh Syed Ghous Ali Shah accuses sons, grandsons of planning to murder him

Former chief minister Sindh Syed Ghous Ali Shah. Photo: file

SUKKUR: Veteran politician, former chief minister Sindh and ex-federal minister, Syed Ghous Ali Shah accused his sons and grandsons of planning to murder him.



In a press conference held on Wednesday, the 87-year-old said that his sons Syed Shabbir Shah, Syed Ali Hyder Shah and grandsons Syed Syed Qurban Shah, Syed Jaffar Shah and Syed Nawaz Ali Shah planned to murder him, his second wife and his son from the second wife owing to a dispute.



Shah said that he had been under stress over the past one year and had been trying to reconcile a family dispute but when all efforts failed, he decided to take the painful step of disowning his sons from his first wife, from his property.



Shah alleged that his grandson, Syed Qurban Shah, was the mastermind of planning his murder. The former chief minister of Sindh said during the press conference that he had provided his sons with the best facilities since their childhood, helping them get quality education and also transferred assets in their names.



Shah said that he transferred his property to them so that they can manage it when he was in exile with his second wife and son. However, Shah said accused his sons of seizing his major assets and occupying a large amount of agricultural land.



The veteran politician did not stop there but went on to accuse his sons of attempting to rob his house and said that they had occupied his remaining assets which as a result, he could not transfer to his wife and son.



Shah said that he had earned the respect of the nation and served both as a former federal minister and the chief minister of Sindh. He said that he had also served as a judge.



With tears gushing from his eyes, the ex-CM Sindh said that he did not have any relations with his sons. Shah has registered an FIR against his sons at Piryaloi Police Station in Khairpur.



His sons Syed Shabbir Hyder Shah, Ali Hyder Shah, grandsons Qurban Shah, Nawaz Ali Shah and Syed Jaffar Shah have been nominated in the FIR.



He maintained in the FIR that the accused had grabbed his property, which included a petrol pump and they planned to kill him. Piryaloi Police registered the FIR and police sources said that Qurban Shah and others have been taken into custody.