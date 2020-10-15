Kate Middleton shows support to bereaved parents during visit to pregnancy charity

Kate Middleton spoke about pregnancy loss to bereaved parents as she visited a pregnancy charity on Wednesday to raise awareness.

The Duchess of Cambridge visited the research center that is being run by pregnancy charity, Tommy that is focusing on key issues involving stillbirth, premature birth and pregnancy loss.

Kate was praised far and wide for visiting Tommy’s National Centre for Miscarriage Research.

Her visit had come in the midst of Baby Loss Awareness week as royal fans and critics all commented on the duchess’ efforts towards the heartbreaking cause.

Royal correspondent of Daily Mail, Rebecca English tweeted: "The Duchess of Cambridge has today visited a centre in West London to hear about the work that national charity Tommy's are doing to reduce rates of miscarriage, stillbirth and premature birth as part of #BabyLossAwarenessWeek.”