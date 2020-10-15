Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Oct 15 2020
By
Web Desk

Kate Middleton shows support to bereaved parents during visit to pregnancy charity

By
Web Desk

Thursday Oct 15, 2020

Kate Middleton spoke about pregnancy loss to bereaved parents as she visited a pregnancy charity on Wednesday to raise awareness. 

The Duchess of Cambridge visited the research center that is being run by pregnancy charity, Tommy that is focusing on key issues involving stillbirth, premature birth and pregnancy loss.

Kate was praised far and wide for visiting Tommy’s National Centre for Miscarriage Research.

Her visit had come in the midst of Baby Loss Awareness week as royal fans and critics all commented on the duchess’ efforts towards the heartbreaking cause.

Royal correspondent of Daily Mail, Rebecca English tweeted: "The Duchess of Cambridge has today visited a centre in West London to hear about the work that national charity Tommy's are doing to reduce rates of miscarriage, stillbirth and premature birth as part of #BabyLossAwarenessWeek.”

More From Entertainment:

'Unhappy people gravitate towards hate': Aminah Haq has the most mature response to body shaming

'Unhappy people gravitate towards hate': Aminah Haq has the most mature response to body shaming

Prince William was afraid of marrying Kate Middleton over concerns about monarchy

Prince William was afraid of marrying Kate Middleton over concerns about monarchy
Billboard Music Awards 2020: All winners in the main categories

Billboard Music Awards 2020: All winners in the main categories
Megan Thee Stallion advocates for Black women's rights in powerful NYT op-ed

Megan Thee Stallion advocates for Black women's rights in powerful NYT op-ed
Kanye West ‘getting the West wing ready’ over fake poll results

Kanye West ‘getting the West wing ready’ over fake poll results
John Cena gets married to Shay Shariatzadeh in secret Florida wedding

John Cena gets married to Shay Shariatzadeh in secret Florida wedding

Hailey Bieber has an important message for US citizens

Hailey Bieber has an important message for US citizens

Queen Elizabeth has a secret tunnel she can use to escape from the palace any minute

Queen Elizabeth has a secret tunnel she can use to escape from the palace any minute
Twinkle Khanna breaks down during virtual chat with Malala Yousafzai

Twinkle Khanna breaks down during virtual chat with Malala Yousafzai
Angelina Jolie's godmother hopeful actress will sort her issues out with Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie's godmother hopeful actress will sort her issues out with Brad Pitt
Prince Harry quit royal family to protect Archie from what he suffered as a child

Prince Harry quit royal family to protect Archie from what he suffered as a child
Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt to face each other in court over kids' holiday visitation settlement

Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt to face each other in court over kids' holiday visitation settlement

Latest

view all