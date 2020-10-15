Can't connect right now! retry
Punjab records highest single-day COVID-19 surge in two months

Thursday Oct 15, 2020

A healthcare professional taking a sample for COVID-19 test. File photo

LAHORE: Punjab has recorded its highest new coronavirus cases in over two months, as per the official tally.

On Wednesday, 223 people tested positive in Punjab, while seven died, according to the daily situation report of the province. Meanwhile, 11,607 tests were conducted in a single day across Punjab.

The last time Punjab recorded such a high caseload in one-day was on August 5, when 276 people tested positive.

Read more: Karachi administrator proposes Rs1,000 fine for not wearing a mask

On Thursday, the minister for planning, development and special initiatives, Asad Umar also tweeted that COVID-19 positivity rate was “extremely high” in Muzaffarabad and Karachi, while it was rising in Lahore and Islamabad.

“Time for all of us to take covid sop's seriously again. Otherwise, unfortunately we may have to take restrictive actions which have negative effects on people's livelihoods,” he added.

Despite the spike in the number of cases, Punjab’s test positive rate remains low. It hit its highest this month on October 10 with a rate of 1.8%, but then dropped down to 1.1% on October 13, as per daily reports by the World Health Organization. While the positivity rate in Lahore, Punjab’s capital city, was 1.5% on October 13.

