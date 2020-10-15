Coronavirus: Karachi administrator proposes Rs1,000 fine for not wearing a mask

Women along with her children wearing face masks in public. Photo: Geo.tv/File

KARACHI: In a bid to curtail the surging numbers of coronavirus that have climbed up drastically in the present month, Karachi’s administrator Iftikhar Shallwani has proposed a fine of Rs1,000 for those who do not wear a mask in public places, The News reported on Thursday.

“Covid-19 cases have started rising in the country, especially in Karachi, so in order to contain the infectious disease, we have once again proposed an Rs1,000 fine for all those would don’t wear a mask in public places,” said Shallwani.

Read also: Authorities suspend Bachat, Car Bazaar, other congregations in Karachi's District Central



Speaking at the launch of the Dr Essa Physiotherapy & Rehabilitation Centre at a local hotel, Shallwani revealed that they had first proposed fining those not wearing a mask in public places back in March or April – when COVID-19 cases had started rising locally – however, the proposal was rejected at that time.

Shallwani maintained that they have again forwarded the proposal to the Sindh government to save people from the second wave of the infectious disease.

The coronavirus cases have increased during the past few days and the authorities have once again urged the masses to abide by the standard operating procedures.



Coronavirus cases 'extremely high' in Karachi: Asad Umar

Federal Minister for Planning and Special Initiatives Asad Umar has noted that the coronavirus cases remain "extremely high in Karachi", and are rising in other cities including Lahore and Islamabad.



Taking to Twitter on Thursday, the minister warned that it is high time that everybody starts taking the precautionary measures seriously as the public's negligence might prompt the government to take serious measures that might adversely affect the livelihoods of the people.

"Time for all of us to take covid sop's seriously again. Otherwise, unfortunately, we may have to take restrictive actions which have negative effects on people's livelihoods," the minister wrote on Twitter.



Read more: Coronavirus positivity rate rose to over 2% during past week: Asad Umar



The minister, who also oversees Pakistan’s response to the pandemic, said 11 virus deaths on average have been reported during the first four days of this week, the highest since August 10..

These are the "unmistakable signs of the rise of corona" in Pakistan, he said.