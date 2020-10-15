Can't connect right now! retry
Harry Styles bags the 2020 Billboard Chart Achievement Award

Harry Styles’ fans are roaring in excitement over the singer’s Billboard Chart Achievement Award win, and by leaving his fellow nominees in the dust, the singer has even taken over Twitter.

Harry has always been a Hollywood success but his recent releases, including 'Watermelon' 'Sugar' and 'Adore You' made the biggest dent on the Billboard charts.

From fellow stars to fans, all began the trend #ProudofHarry and began showering the singer with praise and adoration.

Even Style’s former bandmate Liam Payne paid the singer his respects by penning a short note that read, “Proud oh this man , he deserves this Loudly crying face Beating heart he made me what I am , He thought me how to be so courageous even in the least hope and tpwk in rvery situations , love you Harry #ProudOfHarry” (sic)

Simultaneously fans also blew up the feed claiming, “TRENDING AS IT SHOULD #proudofharry”


