Can't connect right now! retry
health
Thursday Oct 15 2020
By
Web Desk

Do you have these blood types? You may be at higher risk of catching coronavirus

By
Web Desk

Thursday Oct 15, 2020

A member of the medical staff treats a patient suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Slany Hospital in Slany, Czech Republic, October 13, 2020. — Reuters/David W Cerny/File Photo

A person with blood type O may have a reduced risk of contracting coronavirus and even with the infection, a lower risk of severe symptoms, new studies have shown.

According to two studies published in "Blood Advances" — a peer-reviewed, online only, open access journal of the American Society of Hematology (ASH) — there is some evidence that there may be a link between blood type and vulnerability to COVID-19.

The findings of the two studies are outlined below:

Fewer coronavirus patients with blood type O

A retrospective study of individuals tested for coronavirus showed that blood type O "may offer some protection against COVID-19 infection".

When researchers parsed through data from the Danish health registry of more than 473,000 people tested for COVID-19 and compared it to a control group of over 2.2. million people from the general populace, they found that among COVID-positive patients, there were fewer with blood type O and more with blood types A, B and AB.

This lends credence to the fact that people with blood type A, B and AB, may be more at risk of getting infected than those with blood type O.

Between the blood types A, B and AB, no significant difference in rates of infection was found.

Severe symptoms for people with blood types A, AB

A separate retrospective study showed that blood groups A and AB "appear to exhibit greater COVID-19 disease severity than people with blood groups O or B".

Researchers looked at data from 95 critically ill and hospitalised COVID-19 patients in Vancouver, Canada. It was found that those with blood types A or AB "were more likely to require mechanical ventilation, suggesting that they had greater rates of lung injury from COVID-19".

It was also found that more patients with groups A and AB needed dialysis for kidney failure.

What does this mean?

The two studies together show that blood groups A and AB are particularly at risk of organ failure due to COVID-19 as compared to blood types O and B.

Also, people with type A and AB did not require a longer duration of hospitalisation but did remain in the intensive care unit (ICU) for longer on average, compared to people with types O or B, indicating a more severe form of COVID-19.


More From Health:

Coronavirus winter threat: Japan supercomputer shows higher risk in dry, indoor conditions

Coronavirus winter threat: Japan supercomputer shows higher risk in dry, indoor conditions
Coronavirus can survive 28 days on phone screens, currency, study reveals

Coronavirus can survive 28 days on phone screens, currency, study reveals
Dengue cases on the rise in Karachi: report

Dengue cases on the rise in Karachi: report
All you need to know about the coronavirus vaccine race

All you need to know about the coronavirus vaccine race
Scientists who discovered Hepatitis C virus awarded Nobel prize

Scientists who discovered Hepatitis C virus awarded Nobel prize
School reopening and COVID-19 surge has no clear link, finds study

School reopening and COVID-19 surge has no clear link, finds study
Pakistanis urged to volunteer for COVID-19 vaccine trial

Pakistanis urged to volunteer for COVID-19 vaccine trial
First patient to defeat HIV, Timothy Ray Brown dies of cancer

First patient to defeat HIV, Timothy Ray Brown dies of cancer
Govt approves up to 262% hike in prices of nearly 100 medicines

Govt approves up to 262% hike in prices of nearly 100 medicines
Phase III clinical trial of coronavirus vaccine begins with at least 8,000 candidates in Pakistan

Phase III clinical trial of coronavirus vaccine begins with at least 8,000 candidates in Pakistan
COVID-19: Health expert believes Karachi fast approaching herd immunity

COVID-19: Health expert believes Karachi fast approaching herd immunity
India's COVID-19 cases climb up to 5.4 million

India's COVID-19 cases climb up to 5.4 million

Latest

view all