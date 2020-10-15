Do you have these blood types? You may be at higher risk of catching coronavirus

Thursday Oct 15, 2020
A person with blood type O may have a reduced risk of contracting coronavirus and even with the infection, a lower risk of severe symptoms, new studies have shown.
According to two studies published in "Blood Advances" — a peer-reviewed, online only, open access journal of the American Society of Hematology (ASH) — there is some evidence that there may be a link between blood type and vulnerability to COVID-19.
The findings of the two studies are outlined below:
A retrospective study of individuals tested for coronavirus showed that blood type O "may offer some protection against COVID-19 infection".
When researchers parsed through data from the Danish health registry of more than 473,000 people tested for COVID-19 and compared it to a control group of over 2.2. million people from the general populace, they found that among COVID-positive patients, there were fewer with blood type O and more with blood types A, B and AB.
This lends credence to the fact that people with blood type A, B and AB, may be more at risk of getting infected than those with blood type O.
Between the blood types A, B and AB, no significant difference in rates of infection was found.
A separate retrospective study showed that blood groups A and AB "appear to exhibit greater COVID-19 disease severity than people with blood groups O or B".
Researchers looked at data from 95 critically ill and hospitalised COVID-19 patients in Vancouver, Canada. It was found that those with blood types A or AB "were more likely to require mechanical ventilation, suggesting that they had greater rates of lung injury from COVID-19".
It was also found that more patients with groups A and AB needed dialysis for kidney failure.
The two studies together show that blood groups A and AB are particularly at risk of organ failure due to COVID-19 as compared to blood types O and B.
Also, people with type A and AB did not require a longer duration of hospitalisation but did remain in the intensive care unit (ICU) for longer on average, compared to people with types O or B, indicating a more severe form of COVID-19.