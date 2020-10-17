Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Oct 17 2020
Saturday Oct 17, 2020

Reese Witherspoon votes on behalf of all women deprived of their right to suffrage

Reese Witherspoon is casting her vote on behalf of all the women who were denied the universal right to suffrage. 

The ace actress revealed she felt good after exercising her fundamental right to vote in an inspiring note she posted to Instagram.

"I did it! Did you? Feels good to exercise my right to VOTE. I like to think that ray of light coming through the trees is ALL of the women who came before me who did not have this fundamental right," the Morning Show starlet wrote.

"Ok ... 18 days until the election! Have you sent your ballots in?? Text me a photo of your "I Voted" stickers! 615-235-5390," Witherspoon added.



