Saturday Oct 17 2020
Prize bond Rs25,000 draw: date and venue

Saturday Oct 17, 2020

PESHAWAR: The 35th draw for the prize bond, worth Rs25,000, would be held in Peshawar on Monday, November 2, 2020.

The first lucky winner will get a prize of Rs50 million while three prizes of Rs15 million each have been reserved for the second position holders.

Similarly, the third prize of Rs312,000/- will be awarded to each of the 1696 lucky winners.

Read more: Prize Bond Schedule 2020 – Prize Bond Draw List, Date & Venue

The results of the prize bond will be published on Geo.tv as well.

