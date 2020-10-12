Prize Bond Schedule 2020 – Prize Bond Draw List, Date & Venue

ISLAMABAD: The National Savings-issued schedule of prize bonds draw dates for 2020 and further details are available on its website (www.savings.gov.pk).

The next prize bond draw will be held by a committee constituted by the Central Directorate of National Savings and will be open to the general public.

The winning prize bonds are drawn through a manually operated draw machine (HODM), which is usually operated by children in front of committee members and the general public attending the draw ceremony.

The machine is also checked by the general public before the start of the draw. The public may attend the prize bond draw ceremony on the production of their original CNIC.

Prize bonds can be purchased and encashed in any quantity at all field offices of SBP BSC (State Bank of Pakistan Banking Services Corporation), National Saving Centers, and designated branches of all commercial banks.

Below you will find the dates and locations where various Prize Bonds Draws will be held in Pakistan.