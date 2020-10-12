Can't connect right now! retry
Prize Bond Schedule 2020 – Prize Bond Draw List, Date & Venue

By
Web Desk

Monday Oct 12, 2020

ISLAMABAD: The National Savings-issued schedule of prize bonds draw dates for 2020 and further details are available on its website (www.savings.gov.pk).

The next prize bond draw will be held by a committee constituted by the Central Directorate of National Savings and will be open to the general public.

The winning prize bonds are drawn through a manually operated draw machine (HODM), which is usually operated by children in front of committee members and the general public attending the draw ceremony.

Read more: Check all the previous prize bonds draws here

The machine is also checked by the general public before the start of the draw. The public may attend the prize bond draw ceremony on the production of their original CNIC.

Prize bonds can be purchased and encashed in any quantity at all field offices of SBP BSC (State Bank of Pakistan Banking Services Corporation), National Saving Centers, and designated branches of all commercial banks.

Below you will find the dates and locations where various Prize Bonds Draws will be held in Pakistan. 

Day/DateRs. 40,000 (Premium)Rs. 25,000
Rs. 15,000
Rs. 7,500
Rs. 1,500
Rs. 750
Rs. 200
Rs. 100
02-01-2020 (Thu)

Quetta




15-01-2020 (Wed)




Karachi

03-02-2020 (Mon)
Faisalabad
Hyderabad



17-02-2020 (Mon)



Rawalpindi

Peshawar
10-03-2020 (Tue)Multan






16-03-2020 (Mon)





Muzaffarabad
01-04-2020 (Wed)

Faisalabad




15-04-2020 (Wed)




Hyderabad

04-05-2020 (Mon)
Rawalpindi
Peshawar



15-05-2020 (Fri)



Muzaffarabad

Lahore
10-06-2020 (Wed)Karachi






15-06-2020 (Mon)





Quetta
02-07-2020 (Thu)

Hyderabad




15-07-2020 (Wed)




Muzaffarabad

03-08-2020 (Mon)
Lahore
Faisalabad



17-08-2020 (Mon)



Multan

Quetta
10-09-2020 (Thu)Rawalpindi






15-09-2020 (Tue)





Peshawar
01-10-2020 (Thu)

Multan




15-10-2020 (Thu)




Lahore

02-11-2020 (Mon)
Peshawar
Karachi



16-11-2020 (Mon)



Quetta

Faisalabad
10-12-2020 (Thu)Hyderabad






15-12-2020 (Tue)





Rawalpindi

