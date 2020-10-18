PDM jalsa: Live updates for Opposition's second anti-PTI rally hosted by PPP at Bagh-e-Jinnah Karachi

Maryam Nawaz says she is about to reach the jalsa venue soon; the jalsa was scheduled to begin at 4:30pm

The Pakistan Democratic Movement's (PDM) second anti-government power show is set to kick off shortly, with scores of workers already present at the Bagh-e-Jinnah in Karachi.



The PDM flexed its political muscle and held its first power show in Gujranwala on Friday, October 16, where it lashed out at Prime Minister Imran Khan and his government.

06:51pm — 'Govt will not complete tenure', says Maryam



Speaking to Geo News about what the people can expect from PDM, Maryam says that the Opposition would target its focus on the rigging in the 2018 general elections and the government's current policies.

Maryam said that the government would "not complete its tenure as it has troubled the people immensely."

PML-N vice-president Maryam Nawaz speaking to Geo News in Karachi, on October 18, 2020. — Geo News

06:47pm — Maryam thanks supporters for warm welcome that 'exceeded her expectations'

Maryam Nawaz, speaking to a Geo News reporter at a hotel where a pre-jalsa meeting is expected to take place, says she wishes to thank the scores of supporters that showed her a welcome that "truly exceeded her expectations".

06:21pm — Security appears non-existent as swarm of people storm into venue

The rally venue is jam packed with a steady stream of people continuing to storm into Bagh-e-Jinnah. Security apparatus seems to have failed with the sheer number of participants forcing their way through.



Coronavirus safety protocols are also nowhere to be found with the majority of participants standing shoulder to shoulder, maskless.



06:18pm — JUI-F chief Fazlur Rehman, BNP-M's Akhtar Mengal reach Bilawal House

Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl chief Fazlur Rehman and Balochistan National Party head Akhtar Mengal have reached Bilawal House for a pre-jalsa meeting.



06:02pm — Participants force their way in over barriers

Participants eager to get inside the venue have ignored the walk-through gates and jumped over the barriers.

5:32pm — 'About to reach jalsa soon': Maryam Nawaz

Maryam Nawaz has said that she is about to reach the jalsa venue soon and that she would express the aspirations of the people there.

"Today is the second jalsa and the government is already shaken from the first one," she added.

5:10pm — Murad Ali Shah arrives at Bagh-e-Jinnah

Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah has arrived at the jalsa and is reviewing the arrangements made.

Addressing the media, he said: "The current government has failed [...] None of the ministers, including Prime Minister Imran Khan are doing their job."

5:00pm — Maryam Nawaz's itinerary before arriving to jalsa: sources

- PML-N vice-president Maryam to stay at hotel for a while for rest

- Then she will visit Karsaz, where 'fateha khuwani' will be held for "martyrs of Karsaz".

- After that she will leave for Bilawal House.

- The PML-N vice-president will meet Maulana Fazl as well to decide who will address the gathering today.