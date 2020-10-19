Amber Heard enjoys hike with her dogs amid legal issues with ex-husband Johnny Depp

Days after court ordered Johnny Depp to attend a deposition in Virginia, his former wife US actress and model Amber Heard was out in the sun enjoying Autumn hues with her dogs and a close friend.

The 34-year actress has had a rough couple of days amid legal issues with ex-husband Johnny Depp. Now that Depp is attending a deposition in Virginia in his $50 million defamation suit against her, Amber has got some time to relax herself.

After laying low for a while, the Aquaman actress finally left her home to enjoy a hike. Heard donned a black graphic t-shirt with black leggings and black shoes. The actress tied her tresses neatly up in a bun.

The Texas born beauty wore a backpack as she walked with a pair of dogs in South Carolina.

Meanwhile, according to the court orders, 'Plaintiff John C. Depp, II shall … appear for three successive days in counsel for Defendant’s offices in Virginia …or at such other place in Northern Virginia designated by counsel for Defendant, from November 10-12, 2020, beginning at 10:00 a.m. each day.'

Despite the request of Johnny Depp’s team for a concession in the appearances due to the actor’s busy shooting schedule, the court remained unshaken and demanded the actor to be present in all of his hearings.