Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Oct 19 2020
By
Web Desk

Amber Heard enjoys hike with her dogs amid legal issues with ex-husband Johnny Depp

By
Web Desk

Monday Oct 19, 2020

Amber Heard enjoys hike with her dogs amid legal issues with ex-husband Johnny Depp

Days after court ordered Johnny Depp to attend a deposition in Virginia, his former wife US actress and model Amber Heard was out in the sun enjoying Autumn hues with her dogs and a close friend.

The 34-year actress has had a rough couple of days amid legal issues with ex-husband Johnny Depp. Now that Depp is attending a deposition in Virginia in his $50 million defamation suit against her, Amber has got some time to relax herself.

After laying low for a while, the Aquaman actress finally left her home to enjoy a hike. Heard donned a black graphic t-shirt with black leggings and black shoes. The actress tied her tresses neatly up in a bun.

The Texas born beauty wore a backpack as she walked with a pair of dogs in South Carolina.

Meanwhile, according to the court orders, 'Plaintiff John C. Depp, II shall … appear for three successive days in counsel for Defendant’s offices in Virginia …or at such other place in Northern Virginia designated by counsel for Defendant, from November 10-12, 2020, beginning at 10:00 a.m. each day.'

Despite the request of Johnny Depp’s team for a concession in the appearances due to the actor’s busy shooting schedule, the court remained unshaken and demanded the actor to be present in all of his hearings.

More From Entertainment:

Mehwish Hayat reveals her celebrity crush

Mehwish Hayat reveals her celebrity crush

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's expertise as social media experts called into question

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's expertise as social media experts called into question

Liam Neeson's 'Honest Thief' limps to first place at the domestic box office

Liam Neeson's 'Honest Thief' limps to first place at the domestic box office
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry unlikely to meet Queen Elizabeth upon UK return

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry unlikely to meet Queen Elizabeth upon UK return
Kate Middleton, Prince William’s wedding day almost took a disastrous turn

Kate Middleton, Prince William’s wedding day almost took a disastrous turn
Meghan Markle ‘put herself on the map’ long before Prince Harry came along

Meghan Markle ‘put herself on the map’ long before Prince Harry came along
A look back at Prince Harry and Melania Trump’s ‘very awkward’ meeting

A look back at Prince Harry and Melania Trump’s ‘very awkward’ meeting
Queen Elizabeth was a frequent target of Prince Harry’s classic royal pranks

Queen Elizabeth was a frequent target of Prince Harry’s classic royal pranks

Piers Morgan says Prince Harry has been held 'hostage' by Meghan Markle

Piers Morgan says Prince Harry has been held 'hostage' by Meghan Markle
George Clooney's career almost ended after one major failure

George Clooney's career almost ended after one major failure
Hailey Bieber gets wedding ring ‘J’ tattoo to honour Justin Bieber

Hailey Bieber gets wedding ring ‘J’ tattoo to honour Justin Bieber
Cardi B deletes Twitter account after being trolled for reconciling with husband Offset

Cardi B deletes Twitter account after being trolled for reconciling with husband Offset

Latest

view all