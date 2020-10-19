Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Oct 19 2020
By
Web Desk

US election 2020: Joe Biden mocks Donald Trump, wants him to keep one 'promise'

Monday Oct 19, 2020

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden (Left) and Donald Trump. — AFP

Democratic presidential candidate, Joe Biden's campaign on Sunday released an ad that urges President Donald Trump to keep one promise that he has made repeatedly during his campaign for the US election 2020.

President Trump, warning crowds of voting against him in the November 15 election, has said on several occasion, that he wouldn't return to their state if he lost.

Addressing a rally in Georgia, Trump even suggested that he could leave the US, in case he loses the November 15 election to Biden.

US Election 2020: 'I'm winning where people are intelligent,' says President Trump

“Promise?” asked Biden on Twitter, sharing the new post:

