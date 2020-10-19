Ivanka Trump calls out husband Jared Kushner for being a 'party foul'

Ivanka Trump and husband Jared Kushner at Westminster Abbey in London. Picture: AFP

US President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump, poked fun at her husband Jared Kushner, referring to him as a "party foul" when he did not dance recently after he opted out of performing the 'YMCA' dance with a crowd of MAGA supporters.



A video of the US president dancing to the Village People's YMCA went viral on social media. However, people also took note (and so did Ivanka) as Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, chose not to dance at the event.



Ivanka's husband can be seen in a video released by Dailymail, standing next to the rally as the song played. While two staffers and the crowd excitedly dance to the song, Kushner, on the other hand, stood still and clapped.



Ivanka posted the video online, calling her husband a "party foul" for not shaking a leg to the song. The post went viral on social media, garnering an impressive 22,000 likes and 3,400 retweets.

And on Sunday, Kushner once again decided against showing off his dance moves.

He was spotted waiting in the wings of the Carson City, Nevada, rally with Hope Hicks and other members of Trump's inner circle.

This time, Kushner offered a smile and clapped along.



