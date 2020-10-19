Can't connect right now! retry
world
Monday Oct 19 2020
By
Web Desk

Ivanka Trump calls out husband Jared Kushner for being a 'party foul'

By
Web Desk

Monday Oct 19, 2020

Ivanka Trump and husband Jared Kushner at Westminster Abbey in London. Picture: AFP

US President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump, poked fun at her husband Jared Kushner, referring to him as a "party foul" when he did not dance recently after he opted out of performing the 'YMCA' dance with a crowd of MAGA supporters.

Read more: Donald Trump's dance moves inspire TikTok videos by supporters

A video of the US president dancing to the Village People's YMCA went viral on social media. However, people also took note (and so did Ivanka) as Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, chose not to dance at the event.

Ivanka's husband can be seen in a video released by Dailymail, standing next to the rally as the song played. While two staffers and the crowd excitedly dance to the song, Kushner, on the other hand, stood still and clapped.

Ivanka posted the video online, calling her husband a "party foul" for not shaking a leg to the song. The post went viral on social media, garnering an impressive 22,000 likes and 3,400 retweets.

And on Sunday, Kushner once again decided against showing off his dance moves.

He was spotted waiting in the wings of the Carson City, Nevada, rally with Hope Hicks and other members of Trump's inner circle.

This time, Kushner offered a smile and clapped along.

Donald Trump's dance moves inspire TikTok videos by supporters

On the other hand, the American president's dance moves have been a big hit with his supporters on social media, who have taken to replicate his moves and show off some of his quirky dances on TikTok.

The new song on which users can be seen shaking a leg to is a mix of Viva La Vida by Coldplay and Swing by Savage, and is being referred to as "Viva La Swing".


More From World:

US election 2020: Joe Biden mocks Donald Trump, wants him to keep one 'promise'

US election 2020: Joe Biden mocks Donald Trump, wants him to keep one 'promise'

Donald Trump's dance moves inspire TikTok videos by supporters

Donald Trump's dance moves inspire TikTok videos by supporters
Mail-Shahbaz ‘meaning’ hearing postponed till Nov 9

Mail-Shahbaz ‘meaning’ hearing postponed till Nov 9
Pakistani billionaire oilman Murtaza Lakhani ‘managed’ Kurdistan’s oil: Bloomberg

Pakistani billionaire oilman Murtaza Lakhani ‘managed’ Kurdistan’s oil: Bloomberg

Coronavirus can survive on human skin for nine hours, reveals study

Coronavirus can survive on human skin for nine hours, reveals study
India: Divorced woman accuses brothers of gang-raping her

India: Divorced woman accuses brothers of gang-raping her
Nagorno-Karabakh dispute: Armenia blames Azerbaijan of violating humanitarian truce

Nagorno-Karabakh dispute: Armenia blames Azerbaijan of violating humanitarian truce
US election 2020: President Trump's joke of leaving America fires back

US election 2020: President Trump's joke of leaving America fires back
'Melania and Me': FLOTUS hits back at Winston Wolkoff, says she wanted to 'be relevant'

'Melania and Me': FLOTUS hits back at Winston Wolkoff, says she wanted to 'be relevant'
Afghan peace talks: What’s the rush?

Afghan peace talks: What’s the rush?
Jacinda Ardern's Labour Party wins New Zealand election

Jacinda Ardern's Labour Party wins New Zealand election
Women take coronavirus more seriously than men: report

Women take coronavirus more seriously than men: report

Latest

view all