Tuesday Oct 20 2020
By
Web Desk

Harry Styles looks uber-chic as he sports Jennifer Aniston's classic 'Friends' look

Tuesday Oct 20, 2020

Harry Styles posed in a 'Save The Drama For Your Mama' T-shirt which Jennifer Aniston wore as Rachel Green

Harry Styles paid homage to everyone's favourite Rachel Green, palyed by Jennifer Aniston's in famed sitcom Friends.

The singing sensation was seen donning an iconic Rachel Green shirt and his fans are jumping in joy to see him pay homage to the hit 90s show.

Harry's look was shared by his fans on Twitter in a series of photos where he was seen out and about in LA.

The former One Direction band member posed in a 'Save The Drama For Your Mama' T-shirt, which Jennifer wore as Rachel Green in episode 1 of season 10 titled The One After Joey and Rachel Kiss.

Harry paired it with a pair of checkered Marni trousers.

The Instagram account @hsfashionarchive noted, “It is unclear whether the original t-shirt worn by Rachel Green was vintage, custom-made, or bought from a small boutique in LA never to be seen again. According to the Friends stylist and costume designer, Debra McGuire, she would often visit small boutiques to source items for the Friends characters but also created a number of vintage-looking T-shirts inspired by thrift store rummages.”

Harry has been vocal about his fondness for the 51-year-old actress.

Earlier, the singer revealed his first celebrity crush was none other than Jennifer Aniston. 

