Tuesday Oct 20 2020
By
Faizan Lakhani

PCB in talks with Younis Khan for permanent role as Batting Coach

Tuesday Oct 20, 2020

Pakistan's batting coach Younis Khan looks on in training, Pakistan training, Emirates Old Trafford, August 3, 2020 © Gareth Copley/Getty Images

KARACHI: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is in discussion with former captain Younis Khan to hand him a permanent role as the national squad's Batting Coach.

Reliable sources have confirmed to Geo that Younis is already in discussion with PCB and has held talks with PCB officials on this.

“PCB is in discussion with Younis Khan for the batting coach role from the New Zealand tour onwards. The discussions are for a long-term arrangement, depending on his availability,” said a source privy to the matter.

“But, of course, these are ongoing discussions and things will be finalised soon,” he added.

Younis was earlier appointed as batting consultant for the Pakistan cricket team’s tour to England this summer where several Pakistani players did describe his presence in the dressing room as positive one.

During the tour, Pakistani batsmen, on multiple occasions, spoke about how Younis Khan helped them.

Khan, a former captain of Pakistan cricket team, is the country’s highest Test run-scorer with 10,099 runs to his credit. He represented Pakistan in 118 Tests, 265 ODIs and 25 T20Is.

