PSX: Bulls dominate market as KSE 100 closes over 41,500

A trader can be seen at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) building in Karachi. Photo: PPI/Files

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday continued its bullish trend, with KSE 100 Index ending on a positive note and over the 41,500 mark.

The benchmark KSE 100 Index gained 579 points, or 1.41%, by the close of trading to reach 41,535.

Close to 398.4 million shares had changed hands by the end of the session, with a total worth of nearly Rs15.08 billion.

Stocks of 392 companies were traded, of which 244 gained in value, 130 declined and 18 remained unchanged.

A screengrab of the KSE 100 Index at end of Wednesday's trading. Photo: PSX website

Volumes were led by Unity Foods Ltd, with 64.4 million shares traded. Pakistan International Bulk Terminal (PIBTL), Hascol, Pakistan Refinery Limited (PRL) and Aisha Steel Mills Limited (ASL) closed out the top five symbols traded, with volumes of 64m, 47.2m, 39.4m and 37.7m, respectively.

Unity Foods share price was up 7.47%, trading at Rs21; PIBTL share price was up 5.44%, trading at Rs13.96; Hascol share price was down 0.12%, trading at Rs16.60; PRL share price was up 2.52%, trading at Rs19.09; while ASL share price was up 2.33%, trading at Rs16.70.

The index today began with an upward trend and the market did not fall below the 40,956 mark on which it had closed the last day.

The market reached its highest at 2:52pm reaching the 41,613 mark. It saw a dip after that but still ended the day over the 41,500 mark.







