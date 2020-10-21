Pak Army chief stresses on 'all-out support' to population affected by Indian shelling

Pakistan Army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa addresses troops at the forward areas in Chamb sector. Photo: DG ISPR Twitter video screengrab

Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa stressed on providing the local population living near the Line of Control (LoC) affected by Indian firing with "all-out support", said the ISPR.



The army chief delivered the message during his visit to the forward areas at Chamb Sector along the LoC on Wednesday.



The army chief was briefed on the latest operational situation including Indian CFVs deliberately targeting local residents living near the LoC, said the ISPR.

"Interacting with officers and men, COAS appreciated them for continued vigil and remarkable operational preparedness. COAS emphasised upon troops to extend all out support to local population affected by unprovoked Indian ceasefire violations," reads the statement by the military's media wing.



Remain steadfast, discharge your duties with utmost sincerity and devotion, the army chief urged his troops.



Commander Rawalpindi Corps, Lieutenant General Azhar Abbas received Gen Bajwa when he arrived at the LoC.