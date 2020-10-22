Can't connect right now! retry
Lahore court orders Shahbaz Sharif be provided home-cooked food, mattress in jail

The accountability court sought a report on the facilities from the jail superintendent at the next hearing. Geo.tv/Files

LAHORE: An accountability court has ordered the Kot Lakhpat Jail's administration to provide Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly, Shahbaz Sharif, home-cooked food and a mattress, among other facilities in his prison cell.

According to a report in Daily Jang, the accountability court's order came during a hearing of a petition by the PML-N president, who was arrested by the National Accountability Bureau after the Lahore High Court (LHC) turned down a bail plea he had filed and cancelled his interim bail.

The ruling was announced by Admin Judge Jawadul Hassan, who said Shahbaz be provided with the facilities as per the law in light of his medical history.

It ordered that a mattress, chair, home-cooked meals, and other facilities be made available to Shahbaz Sharif.

In addition, the accountability court sought a report on the facilities from the jail superintendent at the next hearing.

PML-N blames Shahzad Akbar for ill-treatment

Shahbaz Sharif was ill-treated in the NAB cell on the instructions of Shahzad Akbar whereas no corruption has been proved against him and no evidence has been given, the PML-N alleged Wednesday.

PML-N Deputy General Secretary Ataullah Tarar, Malik Ahmad Khan and Khalil Tahir Sindhu were addressing a press conference outside the Judicial Complex here.

Tarar said these problems are not new to PML-N leaders and workers and they have faced jails and deportations.

He said: “The National Assembly is in session but we will not submit any request for the production order to the government.”

The speaker of the National Assembly has proved that he supports the ruling PTI in the house, he said, adding that on the transfer of Shahbaz Sharif to jail, the Prime Minister's House ordered that no facility should be given to him.

He said the jail administration forced Shahbaz Sharif to sleep on the ground while the facility of providing food from home was also not given, which was a violation of basic human rights.

