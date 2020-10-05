Shahbaz Sharif complains of 'inhuman treatment' by NAB officials in jail

PML-N President and Leader of the Opposition Shahbaz Sharif is currently under arrest in relation to a money-laundering and assets beyond means case filed by NAB earlier. Photo: Geo.tv/File

LAHORE: PML-N President and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif on Monday complained to an accountability court that National Accountability Bureau (NAB) officials were treating him in an "inhumane and humiliating" manner in jail.



While giving his statement to the accountability court, Shahbaz said he knew he was in custody on the court's orders, but it was his basic right that he receive medical treatment for his back pain, which he has been suffering from since 25 years.

The PML-N leader told the court that he used to ask for assistance in changing the position of his chair for prayers, but on October 1 and 2, he was refused assistance when he sought help from jail officials.

Shahbaz also alleged that instead of being served food on a table, as was usual till recently, his food is now being placed on the floor.

“This is being deliberately so that I have to bend to pick it up. It is happening at the behest of Imran Khan and Shehzad Akbar,” Shahbaz alleged.

The Opposition leader warned that he would register an FIR against the prime minister and his aide on accountability, Shehzad Akbar, if anything happens to his health.

Responding to Shahbaz’s complaint, the presiding judge said the court will not tolerate any inhumane treatment during detention and that the court's orders will have to be followed in letter and spirit as long as the accused is in judicial custody.

Further expressing his indignation, the accountability court judge said he would not tolerate any humiliation of prisoners.

“I will take notice if there are any complaints in the future,” he added.

On this, the NAB prosecutor said Shahbaz Sharif had been kept in a special room and not in a jail cell and that he was also being allowed to ask for food from his own home.

The judge, restraining, the lawyers from speaking, said, "I have more experience in politics than you. I will pass a full order on this today. It is not at all acceptable that a prisoner be served food on the ground."