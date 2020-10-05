Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Oct 05 2020
By
Web Desk

Shahbaz Sharif complains of 'inhuman treatment' by NAB officials in jail

By
Web Desk

Monday Oct 05, 2020

PML-N President and Leader of the Opposition Shahbaz Sharif is currently under arrest in relation to a money-laundering and assets beyond means case filed by NAB earlier. Photo: Geo.tv/File

LAHORE: PML-N President and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif on Monday complained to an accountability court that National Accountability Bureau (NAB) officials were treating him in an "inhumane and humiliating" manner in jail.

While giving his statement to the accountability court, Shahbaz said he knew he was in custody on the court's orders, but it was his basic right that he receive medical treatment for his back pain, which he has been suffering from since 25 years.

The PML-N leader told the court that he used to ask for assistance in changing the position of his chair for prayers, but on October 1 and 2, he was refused assistance when he sought help from jail officials.

Shahbaz also alleged that instead of being served food on a table, as was usual till recently, his food is now being placed on the floor. 

“This is being deliberately so that I have to bend to pick it up. It is happening at the behest of Imran Khan and Shehzad Akbar,” Shahbaz alleged.

Read more: Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif arrested by NAB after LHC turns down bail plea

The Opposition leader warned that he would register an FIR against the prime minister and his aide on accountability, Shehzad Akbar, if anything happens to his health.

Responding to Shahbaz’s complaint, the presiding judge said the court will not tolerate any inhumane treatment during detention and that the court's orders will have to be followed in letter and spirit as long as the accused is in judicial custody.

Further expressing his indignation, the accountability court judge said he would not tolerate any humiliation of prisoners. 

“I will take notice if there are any complaints in the future,” he added.

On this, the NAB prosecutor said Shahbaz Sharif had been kept in a special room and not in a jail cell and that he was also being allowed to ask for food from his own home.

The judge, restraining, the lawyers from speaking, said, "I have more experience in politics than you. I will pass a full order on this today. It is not at all acceptable that a prisoner be served food on the ground."

More From Pakistan:

FPSC: Everything you need to know about CSS application form, Rules 2019 and Syllabus

FPSC: Everything you need to know about CSS application form, Rules 2019 and Syllabus
Spike in coronavirus cases during winter can be avoided if SOPs are followed: Asad Umar

Spike in coronavirus cases during winter can be avoided if SOPs are followed: Asad Umar
'Happy birthday PM Imran Khan': Twitter wishes premier on his birthday

'Happy birthday PM Imran Khan': Twitter wishes premier on his birthday
Mohammad Zubair appointed Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz's spokesperson

Mohammad Zubair appointed Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz's spokesperson
FIR lodged against Nawaz Sharif for 'criminal conspiracy'

FIR lodged against Nawaz Sharif for 'criminal conspiracy'
MDCAT 2020: Syllabus for the upcoming NUMS entry test

MDCAT 2020: Syllabus for the upcoming NUMS entry test
Accountability court indicts Zardari in Park Lane, Thatta Water Supply references

Accountability court indicts Zardari in Park Lane, Thatta Water Supply references
Karachi: JPMC resumes air ambulance service after over 2 decades

Karachi: JPMC resumes air ambulance service after over 2 decades
CSS exams 2021 registration in Pakistan to begin from today

CSS exams 2021 registration in Pakistan to begin from today
Chohan claims 80% of Maryam Nawaz's Twitter following is 'fake'

Chohan claims 80% of Maryam Nawaz's Twitter following is 'fake'
PDM to bring political revolution in Pakistan: Marriyum Aurangzeb

PDM to bring political revolution in Pakistan: Marriyum Aurangzeb
PDM rally scheduled for Oct 11 deferred to Oct 18

PDM rally scheduled for Oct 11 deferred to Oct 18

Latest

view all