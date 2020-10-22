'Nobody wants me': Gham hour hits Trump at Pennsylvania rally

US President Donald Trump addresses supporters during a Make America Great Again (MAGA) rally as he campaigns in Gastonia, North Carolina, US, October 21, 2020. AFP/Saul Loeb

It seems like the infamous gham hour hit Trump during his presidential campaign rally in Erie, Pennsylvania, last night, as the seemingly insecure Republican president lamented how "nobody wants me".



Addressing a large crowd in Pennsylvania, Trump commented on how the drug companies were "spending a fortune on fake ads" and were possibly upset with him.

"They don't want me, they don't want me, China doesn't want me, Iran doesn't want me, nobody wants me, NOBODY," he exclaimed. Pausing for a moment, he recollected himself and said: "Erie... Erie wants me, Erie wants me!

"Democrats hate fracking," the American president said. "They hate coal... good, beautiful, clean coal," he added. Trump also spoke of an interview with journalist Lesley Stahl, who hosts CBS's 60 Minutes.

"You have to watch what we do to 60 Minutes. You'll get such a kick of it. You're gonna get a kick out of it. Lesley Stahl is not gonna be happy," he said, as his speech slowly transitioned into a series of video presentations, with foreboding music.

Throughout his address, the US president kept mentioning how he did not wish to come to Erie, was going to cut his speech short because he was feeling cold, and how he did not want to be in the city.

"I wasn't coming to Erie... I have to be honest. There was no way I was coming," Trump said. He then shifted to what he claimed were his accomplishments, including the "greatest economy ever, greatest jobs, greatest everything".

"Then we got hit with the plague and I had to go back to work!"

Accompanying Trump was Pennsylvania Representative Mike Kelly, who shifted the conversation back to the upcoming 2020 US elections.

"I want everybody to make a commitment to get out and vote November 3 and absolutely refuse to lose," Kelly said. "This is the president, this is the time, we're gonna make America great again... again because of Donald J. Trump.

"There's no flu that's gonna keep this man down! He makes the Energizer bunny look ... dead. This guy never stops, he never sleeps, he's totally dedicated to each one of you and we should be totally dedicated to him.

"I love this president, I love his agenda, and I love the fact that on November 3, we're gonna put him back in the White House," the congressperson added to tumultuous applause from the crowd, many of whom were sporting MAGA hats.

Towards the end of the rally, Trump ended up dancing on the stage — a practice he seems to be enjoying doing on his campaign trail.