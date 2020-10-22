Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Oct 22 2020
By
Web Desk

Brad Pitt's new flame Nicole Poturalski seems to follow Meghan Markle's way against haters

By
Web Desk

Thursday Oct 22, 2020

Meghan Markle, somehow, inspired Brad Pitt's rumoured girlfriend Nicole Poturalski as the model befittingly responded to 'haters' with new message on Instagram.

Brad Pitt's rumoured girlfriend Nicole Poturalski has once again addressed to the haters and critics for their inappropriate comments with a sweet piece of advice, saying 'You Should try to work as hard as you hate.'

The German beauty tried to teach a lesson to her critics on Instagram Stories Wednesday, where she advised people to use their energy and intellects in positive way specially for their work instead of hating others.

The 27-year-old model wrote: 'May Be You Should Try To Work As Hard As You Hate'.


Pitt's darling tried to remind everyone that it will be more fruitful for them to do positive things than indulge in inapt activities.

On the other hand, Meghan Markle also has tried to highlight the impact of social media trolls on people's life during her and husband Prince Harry's recent virtual appearance.

Slamming the haters and critics for their inappropriate comments about them and other people, The Duchess of Sussex revealed how social media trolls can have an impact on a 'deeper level'. 

Nicole and  Meghan have been dealing with trolls for a longtime.

Previously, Nicole shut down speculation about there being any ill-will between her and Brad's ex-wife, Angelina Jolie. "Happy people don't hate," she wrote alongside a photo of herself in an orange shirt dress. And when a fan commented, "Louder for the people in the back...," she replied: "WE LOVE. WE SUPPORT. WE SMILE. LIFE IS BEAUTIFUL. BIGGEST KISS."

More From Entertainment:

Princess Diana worried royal family spies would ‘murder’ her

Princess Diana worried royal family spies would ‘murder’ her
Veteran actor Samina Butt extended financial support by CM Buzdar

Veteran actor Samina Butt extended financial support by CM Buzdar
Queen leaves Prince Andrew enraged after rejecting plea for his 'pampered' daughters

Queen leaves Prince Andrew enraged after rejecting plea for his 'pampered' daughters
'Meghan Markle is no victim': Expert claims Harry is unhappy about wife being an activist

'Meghan Markle is no victim': Expert claims Harry is unhappy about wife being an activist
Beyoncé heartbroken over Nigerian police brutality: ‘we stand by you’

Beyoncé heartbroken over Nigerian police brutality: ‘we stand by you’
Ellen DeGeneres nearly crushed a fan’s mother under her car: 'she could’ve cared less'

Ellen DeGeneres nearly crushed a fan’s mother under her car: 'she could’ve cared less'
Victoria Beckham considering a ‘Spice Girls’ return?

Victoria Beckham considering a ‘Spice Girls’ return?
Kim Kardashian discussed robbery evasion plans hours before Paris robbery: ‘all went out the door’

Kim Kardashian discussed robbery evasion plans hours before Paris robbery: ‘all went out the door’
Which Pakistani drama is Sania Mirza watching these days?

Which Pakistani drama is Sania Mirza watching these days?
Princess Diana dubbed ‘a prisoner of war’ within Buckingham Palace

Princess Diana dubbed ‘a prisoner of war’ within Buckingham Palace
Nicki Minaj unveils first ever glimpse of her newborn son

Nicki Minaj unveils first ever glimpse of her newborn son
Ellen DeGeneres debuts new hair but the internet thinks it ‘hardly softens the image’

Ellen DeGeneres debuts new hair but the internet thinks it ‘hardly softens the image’

Latest

view all