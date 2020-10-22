Brad Pitt's new flame Nicole Poturalski seems to follow Meghan Markle's way against haters

Meghan Markle, somehow, inspired Brad Pitt's rumoured girlfriend Nicole Poturalski as the model befittingly responded to 'haters' with new message on Instagram.



Brad Pitt's rumoured girlfriend Nicole Poturalski has once again addressed to the haters and critics for their inappropriate comments with a sweet piece of advice, saying 'You Should try to work as hard as you hate.'

The German beauty tried to teach a lesson to her critics on Instagram Stories Wednesday, where she advised people to use their energy and intellects in positive way specially for their work instead of hating others.

The 27-year-old model wrote: 'May Be You Should Try To Work As Hard As You Hate'.





Pitt's darling tried to remind everyone that it will be more fruitful for them to do positive things than indulge in inapt activities.



On the other hand, Meghan Markle also has tried to highlight the impact of social media trolls on people's life during her and husband Prince Harry's recent virtual appearance.



Slamming the haters and critics for their inappropriate comments about them and other people, The Duchess of Sussex revealed how social media trolls can have an impact on a 'deeper level'.

Nicole and Meghan have been dealing with trolls for a longtime.



Previously, Nicole shut down speculation about there being any ill-will between her and Brad's ex-wife, Angelina Jolie. "Happy people don't hate," she wrote alongside a photo of herself in an orange shirt dress. And when a fan commented, "Louder for the people in the back...," she replied: "WE LOVE. WE SUPPORT. WE SMILE. LIFE IS BEAUTIFUL. BIGGEST KISS."