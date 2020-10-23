Can't connect right now! retry
6-year-old allegedly raped, burned alive in India's Punjab

Friday Oct 23, 2020

Protesters staging a sit-in protest condemning, holding up placards condemning the crime. Photo: AFP

A six-year-old girl was burned alive after being allegedly raped by two men in India, according to media reports.

Police said the girl was raped and then burned alive in India's Tanda village located in Punjab. Two suspects, Surpreet Singh and his grandfather Surjit Singh, both residents of Jalalpur village, have been arrested on charges of rape, murder and causing disappearance of evidence.

The girl's half-burnt body was found from the suspects' cattle shed, according to police. The victim's father, a migrant labourer, accused Surpreet of luring his daughter away from his house on the pretext of offering her biscuits.

Later in the evening, her half-burnt body was found from the haveli of suspect Surjit Singh, who is a commission agent of the village.

Tejinder Kaur, the chairperson of the Punjab State Scheduled Castes Commission, said she had taken notice of the alleged rape after watching the disturbing reports on media.

Kaur directed a member of the commission to meet the girl's family, assess the facts of the case and submit a detailed report on it. The commission also asked police to take stern action against the suspects.

Surpreet and his grandfather have been sent to two days' of police custody after being produced before a court, said NDTV.

