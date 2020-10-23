US Election 2020: Melania Trump 'yanks' her hand away from Donald Trump's

Seconds before Melania Trump seemed to have yanked her hand away from Donald Trump's after the latest US Presidential debate ended on Thursday. Photo: Screengrab from Twitter

A video clip of the First Lady of the United States (FLOTUS) Melania Trump 'yanking' her hand away from husband Donald Trump's raised a lot of eyebrows on Twitter.



Social media users had a field day after the latest US presidential debate between president Donald Trump and Democrat contender Joe Biden concluded and the wives joined their husbands on-stage.



While Joe Biden received a warm hug from Jill Biden, Melania stood by her husband's side, holding his hand briefly. After the couple posed for a few snaps, they made their way off the stage. But not in a nice way, or so it seems.



Melania could be seen yanking her left hand away from Trump's grip as the couple started to leave. The clip went viral on social media, with several users suggesting the FLOTUS gave her husband a cold shoulder when the whole world was watching.



One Twitter user pointed out how Trump couldn't win over his wife, let alone the audience at the debate.



Another pointed out how Biden gave Trump a friendly wave after the debate but the US president ignored it and then, the president's wife yanked her hand away from him.



For another person, Melania's "cold" gesture was hilarious but not shocking.



One user noticed Trump's little 'push' to Melania after she yanked her hand away from his.



It isn't clear whether Melania's act was intentional or not. However, this was her first public appearance after recovering from the novel coronavirus.



Melania reveals how she felt after contracting coronavirus