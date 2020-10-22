US Election 2020: 8 times Barack Obama destroyed Trump in latest speech

Whether you agree with former US president Barack Obama's political decisions or not, there's one thing you'd hardly argue about -- his oratory skills. In his speech yesterday, Barack Obama mustered support for his Joe Biden in the upcoming US Election and in the process, destroyed Trump completely.



Read more: Presidential Debate 2020: What time is final Biden-Trump debate today?

Since we don't want you to hear the complete speech of the former American president at a Pennsylvania drive-in (which spans over 30 minutes), we present to you 8 instances where Obama absolutely slayed Trump:

1. The reality TV jibe

Obama started off by slamming Trump for "not taking the presidency seriously" saying that president's policies were aimed at benefiting him and his friends only.



It was when he brought "The Apprentice" into the picture that made the slight quite vicious.



"He hasn't shown any interest in doing the work, or helping anybody but himself and his friends, or treating the presidency like a reality show that he can use to get attention," said Obama. "And by the way, even his TV ratings are [going] down, so you know that upsets him."

Ouch!

2. 'He has a secret Chinese bank account'

Obama hit Trump and his supporters right where it hurt them most when he referred to the NYT article about a secret Trump bank account in China.



"How is that possible? A secret bank account in China? Listen, can you imagine if I had a secret Chinese bank account, when I was running for re-election? You think Fox News might have been a bit concerned about that? They would have called me Beijing Barry," says Obama.



He then dropped the punchline which we think honestly, was more of a knockout blow. "It is not a great idea to have a president that owns money overseas," said Obama.



3. When he used his first job at Baskin Robbins to expose Trump's tax record

Trump made headlines, as much as he didn't want to, when he paid $750 in tax a few months ago. And this when he is a known billionaire. Obama wouldn't let that go easily, would he now?



"I think I might have paid more taxes that year," said Obama, referring to the amount of tax he paid long before he was the "most powerful man in the world" and was employed at a Baskin-Robbins outlet. "Working at a dispensing ice cream. How is that possible?"

4. The 'Pandemic Playbook' jibe at Trump



The US president is often blamed for not taking the novel coronavirus seriously and as a result, causing the deaths of more than 100,000 Americans from the infection.



"We literally left this White House a pandemic playbook that would have showed them how to respond before the virus reached our shores," said Obama. "They probably used it to, I don't know, probably prop up a wobbly table somewhere," he joked.



Now that HAS to hurt.



5. 'Tweeting at the TV doesn't fix things'

Referring to Trump's incessant tweeting on every other issue under the sun and his constant bickering with journalists, politicians and celebrities, Obama categorically told the incumbent US president that instead of being on social media, "you have to put in the work".



"You've got to have a plan, you've got to put in the work," he said. "Making stuff up doesn't make people's lives better."

Was this a swipe at Trump's earlier claim that injecting bleach cures coronavirus?

6. 'Just like everything else he inherited, he messed it up'

Obama stated that the Trump-Pence administration inherited a booming economy left by the Obama-Biden government. "But like everything else he inherited, he messed it up," said Obama, summarising Trump's alleged failures in one sentence.



7. Calling American troops suckers, 'who does that?'

Talking about a story by The Atlantic which stated that Trump had referred to 1,800 American troops who died at Belleau Wood as "suckers"and "losers", Obama expressed disgust and wondered "who does that".



"These heroes are somebody's children. Somebody's spouses, their dad, their mom. He [Joe Biden] understands that and he will restore our standing in the world," said Obama.



8. Obama takes aim at Trump for retweeting conspiracy theories

That the American president doesn't take his Twitter account seriously and never minces his words on social media either (where you can actually hold back and choose how to use your words wisely) is common knowledge.

Obama reminded the Americans how once, Trump had retweeted a conspiracy theory that Osama bin Laden wasn't killed by US Navy Seals.



"You'll be able to go about your lives knowing the president is not gonna be retweeting conspiracy theories," he said. "Think about that. The president of the United States retweeted that. Imagine. What? What?"





