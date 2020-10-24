October 24: Today's gold rates in Pakistan — market opening update

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold is Rs98,894 at the opening of the trading. Photo: Geo.tv/File

KARACHI: A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is sold at Rs115,350 at the opening of trading on Saturday after the price of the precious metal decreased by Rs350 during the previous intra-day trading.

Likewise, the price of 10 grams of 24k gold is Rs98,894 at the opening of the trading.

Read more: October 23: Today's gold rates in Pakistan — market closing update

Meanwhile, 10 grams of 22k gold is being traded for Rs90,653, with the price of a tola amounting to Rs105,737.



