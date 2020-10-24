Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Oct 24 2020
USD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on October 24

On the previous day, the buying rate of USD was 161.5 while it was sold at 162.2

The following are the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, UAE Dirham, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan's open market, on Saturday, October 24, 2020.

Read more: USD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on October 23

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

CurrencyBuyingSelling
Australian Dollar 
113
115.5
Canadian Dollar 
122
124
Chinese Yuan 
24.05 
24.2 
Euro
190.5 
193
Japanese Yen 
1.55 
1.58 
Saudi Riyal 
42.3
42.8
UAE Dirham 
43.5 
44
UK Pound Sterling 
211
214
US Dollar 
161.5
162.2

