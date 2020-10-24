USD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on October 24

Saturday Oct 24, 2020
The following are the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, UAE Dirham, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan's open market, on Saturday, October 24, 2020.
The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|Australian Dollar
|113
|115.5
|Canadian Dollar
|122
|124
|Chinese Yuan
|24.05
|24.2
|Euro
|190.5
|193
|Japanese Yen
|1.55
|1.58
|Saudi Riyal
|42.3
|42.8
|UAE Dirham
|43.5
|44
|UK Pound Sterling
|211
|214
|US Dollar
|161.5
|162.2