SBP maintains interest rate at 10.5% on inflation fears amid surging oil prices

The logo of the State Bank of Pakistan is pictured on a reception desk at the bank's head office in Karachi. — Reuters/File

The State Bank of Pakistan's (SBP) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) on Monday maintained its key interest rate at 10.5%.

"The Monetary Policy Committee has decided to keep the policy rate unchanged at 10.5%," the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) said on its website, adding that a detailed statement would be released soon.

The SBP has cut the key rate by a cumulative 1,150 basis points since mid-2024, from a record 22% in 2023, as inflation cooled sharply from multi-decade highs.

Escalating tensions in the Middle East have raised concerns about disruption to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a key artery for global oil supplies, pushing energy prices higher.

Pakistan imports most of its energy needs, making domestic inflation sensitive to changes in global fuel prices.

On Friday, the federal government raised consumer prices for diesel and petrol about 20%, citing higher oil prices driven by conflict in Iran.

The new price of petrol was set at Rs321.17 per litre from Rs266.17, while the diesel rate was increased to Rs335.86 per litre from Rs280.86 after the review.

Governor Jameel Ahmad has previously said the economy could grow 3.75%–4.75% in FY26, supported by stronger domestic demand and earlier monetary easing, while inflation may temporarily exceed the central bank’s 5%–7% target range this year before easing.

Pakistan is in an ongoing $7 billion IMF programme, with the Fund urging policymakers to keep monetary policy tight and data-dependent to anchor inflation expectations and strengthen external buffers.

This is a developing story and is being updated with further details