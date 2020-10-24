Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Saturday Oct 24 2020
By
Web Desk

PM Imran Khan appoints Raoof Hassan as special assistant on information

By
Web Desk

Saturday Oct 24, 2020

Raoof Hasan appointed as SAPM  on Information and Broadcasting. Photo Courtesy: Radio Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has appointed Raoof Hasan as his Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting, replacing Lt Gen Asim Saleem Bajwa who earlier resigned from his post.

A notification in this regard was issued by the cabinet division on Friday, Radio Pakistan reported.

Read more: PM Imran Khan accepts Asim Saleem Bajwa's resignation

He would perform his duties as SAPM in an honorary capacity.

According to a Dawn report, Raoof Hasan is the chief executive of an Islamabad-based think-tank Regional Peace Institute in Pakistan, which focuses on “bringing peace to this controversy- and conflict-riddled region called South-Asia”. 

On October 12, Prime Minister Imran Khan had relieved retired Lt Gen Asim Saleem Bajwa of his additional portfolio of special assistant to the prime minister on information and broadcasting.

However, Bajwa will continue working as Chairman of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor Authority.

More From Pakistan:

Pakistan records highest single-day surge in coronavirus cases after three months

Pakistan records highest single-day surge in coronavirus cases after three months
WHO mission reviews lessons learnt from Pakistan’s COVID-10 response

WHO mission reviews lessons learnt from Pakistan’s COVID-10 response

BRT bus service restored after hiatus of over a month

BRT bus service restored after hiatus of over a month
PM Imran Khan says revival of industrial sector govt’s top priority

PM Imran Khan says revival of industrial sector govt’s top priority
Senior Geo News reporter Ali Imran goes missing in Karachi

Senior Geo News reporter Ali Imran goes missing in Karachi
PMC issues important clarification on MDCAT 2020 syllabus

PMC issues important clarification on MDCAT 2020 syllabus
EU had opposed Pakistan's exit from FATF grey list ahead of plenary

EU had opposed Pakistan's exit from FATF grey list ahead of plenary
Sheikh Rasheed makes predictions about PM Imran Khan, inflation

Sheikh Rasheed makes predictions about PM Imran Khan, inflation
Will go to UK if need be to bring Nawaz Sharif back: PM Imran Khan

Will go to UK if need be to bring Nawaz Sharif back: PM Imran Khan
Supreme Court finds glaring lapses in judicial reference against Justice Qazi Faez Isa

Supreme Court finds glaring lapses in judicial reference against Justice Qazi Faez Isa
Qureshi warns of 'trap' laid by India to 'drag Pakistan back to ICJ'

Qureshi warns of 'trap' laid by India to 'drag Pakistan back to ICJ'
Balochistan govt urges PDM to delay Quetta jalsa amid security fears

Balochistan govt urges PDM to delay Quetta jalsa amid security fears

Latest

view all