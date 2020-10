Asim Bajwa (left) meets PM Imran Khan in this undated file photo.

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday relieved Asim Saleem Bajwa from his additional portfolio of special assistant to the prime minister on information and broadcasting.

"I requested the honourable prime minister to relinquish me from the additional portfolio of SAPM on Info & broadcasting. He very kindly approved my request," Asim Bajwa tweeted on Monday.



Details to follow.