Saturday Oct 24 2020
Julia Roberts praises Jennifer Aniston for opposing Kanye West in election

Julia Roberts was among thousands of people who praised Jennifer Aniston's Instagram post about the importance of casting votes in the US presidential election.

The "Friends" actress said she voted for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris and urged her fans to cast their vote while keeping in view the issues their country is faced with.

She wrote a lengthy note which accompanied her picture, underscoring the need to cast the ballot in favor of right candidates.

#IVOTED for @joebiden and @kamalaharris. I dropped my ballot off, and I did it early I voted for them because right now this country is more divided than ever. Right now, a few men in power are deciding what women can and can’t do with their own bodies. Our current President has decided that racism is a non-issue. He has repeatedly and publicly ignored science... too many people have died. ⠀ I urge you to really consider who is going to be most affected by this election if we stay on the track we’re on right now... your daughters, the LGBTQ+ community, our Black brothers and sisters, the elderly with health conditions, and your future kids and grandkids (who will be tasked with saving a planet that our leadership refuses to believe is hurting). ⠀ ⠀ This whole thing isn’t about one candidate or one single issue, it’s about the future of this country and of the world. Vote for equal human rights, for love, and for decency. ⠀ ️⠀ ⠀ ⠀ PS - It’s not funny to vote for Kanye. I don’t know how else to say it. Please be responsible

Mentioning rapper Kanye West in her Insta post, the actress wrote,  "It’s not funny to vote for Kanye. I don’t know how else to say it. Please be responsible."  

Hollywood star Julia Roberts was impressed by how aptly Aniston tried to convince her fans to vote for the right candidates.

"Beautifully and perfectly expressed," Julia wrote in the comments section.




