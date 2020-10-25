Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Oct 25 2020
USD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on October 25

Sunday Oct 25, 2020

On the previous day, the buying rate of USD was 162 while it was sold at 163. Photo: Geo.tv/File

The following are the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, UAE Dirham, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan's open market, on Sunday, October, 25, October.

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

CurrencyBuyingSelling
Australian Dollar113.5
116
Canadian Dollar122.5
124.5
China Yuan24.05
24.2
Euro191.5
194 
Japanese Yen1.55
1.58
Saudi Riyal42.8
43.3 
UAE Dirham44
44.5 
UK Pound sterling212
216
US Dollar162
163 


