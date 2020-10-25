USD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on October 25

On the previous day, the buying rate of USD was 162 while it was sold at 163. Photo: Geo.tv/File

The following are the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, UAE Dirham, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan's open market, on Sunday, October, 25, October.

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

Currency Buying Selling Australian Dollar 113.5

116

Canadian Dollar 122.5

124.5

China Yuan 24.05

24.2

Euro 191.5

194

Japanese Yen 1.55

1.58

Saudi Riyal 42.8

43.3

UAE Dirham 44

44.5

UK Pound sterling 212

216

US Dollar 162

163





