MDCAT 2020: Bilawal slams PMC for making 'abrupt changes' in syllabus

PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto addressing a press conference in Karachi alongside Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah, on September 23, 2020. — Online/Files

PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto on Sunday slammed the Pakistan Medical Council (PMC) for making "abrupt changes" in the Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT 2020).



Bilawal voiced the concerns of the students who had claimed that the medical body had issued "many extra topics" in the MDCAT's syllabus.

In a tweet, the PPP chairman, said: "Aspirants of medical entry test are protesting against abrupt change of syllabus imposed by PMC. This dictatorial move puts at risk the future of over 150k students."

"This is another reminder puppets can’t run a country," he said.



Similarly, a large number of students are not happy with the syllabus announced by the PMC and many have taken to Twitter to vent their anger as the MDCAT 2020 nears.

The MDCAT 2020 will be held on November 15, 2020, PMC had announced last week.

Pechuho terms bill a 'disaster'

Previously, Health Minister Dr Azra Pechuho had lamented that the parliament in its joint sitting had passed the PMC bill, which had earlier been rejected by a majority vote in the Senate and was voted in when most of the Opposition members were not present.

“Other than that, this bill will be a disaster for smaller provinces because it allows private medical colleges and universities to admit students irrespective of their domiciled province.”

Pointing out that a larger number of doctors — around 2,700 — get medical degrees from private colleges and universities, as there was no domicile bar for private institutions under the piece of legislation, the provincial minister had said: “Through this bill, most of the seats in Sindh in the private sector will be filled by students from Punjab, and on graduating, these doctors will go back to serve their home province, causing a shortage of doctors in Sindh.”

